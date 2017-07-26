– Detroit, Michigan

If you’ve ever seen a factory-stock Jeep Wrangler on the road, count yourself lucky; it seems like almost every single one has been tweaked or modified in some way. In fact, Jeep says that 98 percent of all Wranglers sold leave the dealership with at least one Mopar or Jeep Performance Parts accessory.

Of course, there are myriad other companies offering parts for modifying the Wrangler. Whether you’re looking for on-road comfort and functionality or extreme off-roading capability, there are parts for every conceivable Jeep use case. Georgia-based Rugged Ridge, for instance, has an entire catalog of upgrade and repair parts for Jeeps, and this 2011 Wrangler Unlimited, dubbed Mango, wears $21,000 worth of them.

To get an idea of just what it’s like to dress up your Wrangler with modification and aftermarket parts, we engaged four-wheel drive, flipped all the switches, and spent some time behind the wheel of this Jeep. Mango is not necessarily an all-out rock crawler; though it is, of course, plenty capable when the going gets tough, its creators also intended for it to highlight the way road-going Wrangler drivers might upgrade their vehicle so it stands out from other Jeeps on the road. Think of it as a blend of form and function wrapped up in one vehicle.

