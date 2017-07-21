Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will enter the ring on August 26 in one of the most anticipated boxing matches in recent memory. The team at Motor1 doesn’t care which man wins, but we notice that their Instagram accounts are absolutely full of photos of them posing with a variety of high-end cars. A deeper look makes us wonder how much these guys really care about their rides, though. Take a look at the examples below to see what we mean.

Floyd Mayweather



One thing that’s immediately clear when looking at Mayweather's Instagram is that he enjoys showing off his wealth whether through opulent objects or photos of piles of money. His two favorite brands appear to be Rolls-Royce and Bugatti, plus a smattering of Ferraris. Mayweather isn’t above a few examples of highly questionable automotive taste, though.

For example, the custom leather interior in his Jeep Wrangler looks fit for Ronald MacDonald.







Mayweather also bought his son a hideous Bentley golf cart.







Taste is a personal matter, though. Mayweather also has a problem with sitting on his cars. We’re not even sure why he takes a seat on a Veyron in this brief video.







Bugattis appear to be a preferred place to sit for him.







But Ferraris work, too.







He’ll take a Koenigsegg in a pinch, though.





Bentley’s apparently don’t make good chairs, so he leans against this Mulsanne and Flying Spur.





Conor McGregor



While Mayweather has an issue with sitting on his cars, McGregor has a problem that’s far worse. He can’t keep his feet off the dashboard or the back of the front seats.







And one where he is so close that we have to count it.







However, he also sits on cars, too, like this Lamborghini.







And this Rolls-Royce







He even stands on them.







If Mayweather and McGregor’s upcoming fight were a battle of photography, McGregor would be knocked out in the first round. We all take bad pictures sometimes, but why bother even putting these on Instagram.





Adventures In Bad Cropping



A general rule in automotive photography is that the whole vehicle should be in the frame. Cutting off part of a car in a picture just looks bad. Both Mayweather and McGregor often struggle with this relatively simple concept. Below are some alternating examples.





