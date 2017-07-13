Did you ever have someone tell you a car was just nuts and bolts? Should that ever happen again, you have the legal right to give them the coldest stare imaginable, possibly followed up with less legal measures that we’ll leave to your discretion.

We say this because the 10 cars featured below are the most expensive cars to ever be sold at auction, and they're certainly more than nuts and bolts to the people who bought them. Mind you, these are just known and confirmed auction prices – in 2013 a widely publicized private sale of a 1964 Ferrari 250 GTO went down for an unconfirmed price of $52 million. Last November another Ferrari GTO was offered up with a $56 million price tag.

The 10 cars on this list amount to over $263 million worth of “just nuts and bolts.” For the record, that’s enough coin to buy a 40-acre Caribbean island, build a runway, and create your own private air force with a fleet of retired Russian fighter jets. All things considered, we’d rather have the cars. Once you see this list you’ll understand why.

1959 Ferrari 250 GT California Spider Competizione: $18,150,000

Photo credit: Gooding & Company, photo by Brian Henniker

The classic 250 California is already a rare, coveted piece of Ferrari history. With its long wheelbase and racing history, it certainly turned heads – and bank accounts – when Gooding & Company sold this sweetheart in August 2016.

1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider: $18,500,000

Photo Credit: Artcurial

This amazing machine was part of the infamous Baillon barn find in France back in 2015. It sat in an enclosed barn for upwards of half a century and went across the auction block at Artcurial in Paris as an unrestored, original car.

1939 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B Lungo Spider: $19,800,000

Photo Credit: Darin Schnabel ©2016 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

Spoiler alert – this is the first of only three cars on this list without a Ferrari badge, though there is still a connection as 1939 was the same year Enzo Ferrari left Alfa Romeo. The 8C was a fabulous pre-war machine of elegance and performance, with this particular example selling through RM Sotheby’s in Monterrey just last August.

1955 Jaguar D-Type: $21,780,000

Photo Credit: Patrick Ernzen ©2016 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

Joining the Alfa at RM Sotheby’s Monterrey auction last year was this coveted Jag racer. Bearing the serial number XKD 501, it won Le Mans in 1956 thanks to the 3.4-liter, 285-horsepower inline-six that saw the tail-finned racer hit 156 miles per hour on the Mulsanne straight.

1964 Ferrari 275 GTB/C Speciale: $26,400,000

Photo Credit: Darin Schnabel ©2014 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

This piece of Ferrari history is extremely special. It’s one of only three such models built, and though it was designed to be a race car, it only saw use on the road. it’s also the first Ferrari road car to feature independent rear suspension. It sold at RM Auctions in Monterrey on August 16, 2014.

1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 S NART Spider: $27,500,000

Photo Credit: Darin Schnabel ©2014 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

NART stands for North American Racing Team, and though it holds the number four spot on this list, it still has the distinction of being the most expensive road car ever sold at auction. Only 10 models were produced, and this one stayed in the same family until it crossed the block at RM Auctions in Monterrey in August 2013.

1956 Ferrari 290 MM: $28,050,000

Photo Credit: Tim Scott ©2015 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

Designed to compete in the famous Italian Mille Miglia (hence the MM designation), the 290 featured a V12 between its narrow fenders that produced upwards of 320 horsepower. This particular car with serial number 0626 had a long racing history and found a new owner at RM Sotheby’s New York City auction in December 2015.

1954 Mercedes-Benz W196: $29,650,095

Photo Credit: Bonhams

The final non-Ferrari on this list held the title as most expensive car for just over a year. This vintage Mercedes Formula One car had a successful racing career in the mid-1950s and is the only example to have a private owner. It sold at Bonhams in Goodwood on July 12, 2013.

1957 Ferrari 335 S: $35,711,359

Photo Credit: Artcurial

One of just four such cars produced by Ferrari, the 335 S was an upgrade to the 315 S with a V12 punched up to 4.1 liters. With an estimated 390 horsepower, the 335 S could hit 190 mph but rule changes in the World Sports Car Championship saw the 335 S replaced by the 250TR in 1958. This car nearly claimed the most expensive title when it was hammered as sold at Artcurial in Paris back in February 2016.

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO: $38,115,000

Photo Credit: Bonhams

The sound of the hammer swinging down on this $38 million legend at Bonhams in August 2014 still reverberates through the collector car community. Once upon a time the 250 GTO wasn’t a particularly valuable car – prices were as low as the $6,000 range in the early 1970s, which was less than a new Cadillac. This particular car was actually crashed twice in its racing days, and at one point was at risk of being parted out. Obviously, the right decision was made and today this GTO reigns as the most expensive car in the world.