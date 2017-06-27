"If only…"

It’s a good bet most of us have at least one melancholy regret that haunts us, whether it’s letting a long-lost love slip away, missing out on buying Tesla stock back when it was $20 a share, or selling that rattle-prone old car that is now worth a small fortune.

Talk about regrets. How would you like to be the schmo who passed on buying an older cousin's 1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda Convertible back in the day (one sold recently at auction – unrestored – for $295,000), or chuckled when your grandfather offered you his garaged 1963 Ford Galaxie 500XL (one just went under the hammer for $155,000).

Who knew, right?

As with any investment, it’s best to get in on the ground floor. To that end, the soothsayers at classic-car insurer Hagerty put together an annual “Hot List” of current cars that are most likely to become prized collectibles down the road. How far down the road, of course, is the proverbial $64,000 question. Desirability and exclusivity generally determine value in the collectible market, and each of the 10 raging rides on this year’s list possess all that and more. Reflecting current new-car trends the group includes two pickup trucks in addition to the usual slate of red-hot sports cars. All are first-year models or limited-production variants, and remain reasonably affordable, starting at around $27,000.

"All ten have that 'it' factor that makes them stand out from the crowd," says McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. "In some cases it's power, in some cases it's innovation or drivability, but all of them have the qualities that define a future classic."

Here, presented in descending order by base price (all include destination charges), is Hagerty’s Hot List of 10 cars from the 2017 model year to buy and hold for future appreciation:

10. Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, MSRP $73,595

The top model in the fledgling Guilia line, the Quadrifoglio is Alfa’s molto bene answer to the BMW M3, and it’s one of the most kick-in-the-pants fun-to-drive sedans of the year. While pricey, it’s the cheapest way to own a car that packs a Ferrari engine – a biturbo V6 that generates 505 horsepower and can propel the car to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds.

9. Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport, MSRP $66,445

Chevy brings back the venerable ‘Vette’s Grand Sport nameplate for 2017 in coupe and convertible renditions, with a lighter curb weight, improved aerodynamics, and a host of performance-minded improvements over the base Stingray. Built for weekend racers and overly aggressive aficionados, it’ll hit 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and look good doing it.

8. Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, MSRP $63,435



Chevy’s latest salvo for bragging rights in the Pony Car segment, the new Camaro ZL1 coupe and convertible come ready to run courtesy of the Corvette Z06’s 6.2-liter 640-hp supercharged V8 engine and a host of performance enhancements; a six-speed manual transmission is standard for purists, with a new 10-speed automatic optional.

Audi gives the otherwise high-styled TT coupe some bona fide high-performance chops with the TT-RS and its assertive 400-horsepower five-cylinder engine. The car registers a 0-60 mph time under four seconds, and hugs the corners tenaciously in the bargain.

Older Porsches are generally among the most popular and highly valued vintage cars, but you don’t have to shell out big money to get in on either the fun or future profit. Redesigned for 2017, the two-seat 718 Cayman coupe and 718 Boxster roadster (pictured above) maintain a fast and furious 911-like attitude for far less money.

Pickup trucks are heating up in the vintage market, and it’s a good bet future collectors will covet the latest iteration of Ford’s full-size off-road-racer. It’s packing 500 fewer pounds with its 2017 redesign, thanks to extensive use of aluminum, but puts more muscle to the pavement with a 450-horsepower turbocharged V6 engine.

4. Chevrolet Colorado ZR2, MSRP $40,995

Another king-of-the-off-road pickup truck, the Colorado is smaller, cheaper, and a bit more-manageable than the above Raptor. It’s ready to tackle the trails with an increased ride height, a wider track, off-road-ready suspension, and locking front/rear differentials, and will peel pavement with a 308-horsepower V6.

Though previous Miatas came with retractable hardtop roofs, the RF is the first MX-5 to be crowned with a power-operated Targa top. It’s every bit as quick and nimble to drive as the standard edition, but with a more rigid structure, an oddly alluring design, and added exclusivity.

Fiat resurrected the classic 124 roadster for 2017 with low-slung styling that channels the 1960’s original. This Asian-Italian fusion shares its platform with Mazda’s Miata, but packs Fiat-supplied power. The Abarth is the highest performance rendition, featuring a peppy MultiAir turbo engine, a sport suspension, selectable sport mode, and optional Brembo brakes.

1. Toyota 86, MSRP $27,140

Not entirely brand-new, the lithe little Toyota 86 was previously badged as Scion FR-S. The renamed 2017 version adds a few cosmetic and mechanical tweaks, along a modest boost in power – now at 205 hp – for the 2.0-liter “boxer” engine it shares with its close relation, the Subaru BRZ. It remains one of the most affordable pure sports cars on the market.