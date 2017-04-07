Thanks to everyone who tuned in to watch our first annual Motor1 Fantasy Car Draft! We’ve got some really interesting car companies for you to vote on here! Review our choices and use the voting box below to cast your ballot for your favorite fictional auto company, or you can weigh in with a comment at the bottom of the page.

You can see the cars we selected for each category below, then scroll down to vote on the best one. And if you’re interested in all the stats, scroll down further to see what we selected in each round.

We’ll tally up all the votes in about a week, and report on the winner (complete with trophy pictures).

Final Teams / Lineups

COMPANY NAME EMDMC Pontioldsaabturnummer Holmes Motors Neffan North America GASSI Owner Sebastian Blanco Steven Ewing Jake Holmes John Neff Seyth Miersma Compact Car <$25,000 Volkswagen Golf Mazda3 Chevy Cruze Kia Soul Honda Civic Hatchback SUV/CUV <$35,000 Nissan Rogue Honda CR-V Mazda CX-5 Jeep Grand Cherokee Jeep Wrangler Truck <$40,000 Ford F-150 Ford Super Duty Honda Ridgeline Ram 1500 Toyota Tacoma Sporting Machine <$40,000 Fiat 500e Mazda Miata Chevy Camaro Ford Focus RS Subaru WRX Three Row <$45,000 Honda Pilot Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Chrysler Pacifica Mazda CX-9 Honda Odyssey* Luxury <$80,000 Tesla Model S Mercedes-AMG E43 Porsche 718 Boxster BMW 5 Series Jaguar F-Type Vert Wildcard <$100,000 Caterham 620R Porsche 718 Cayman Ford Mustang GT350 Ford F-150 Raptor Alfa Romeo 4C Spider

* 2016 Honda Odyssey, not the all-new 2017 model

