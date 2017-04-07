We picked our automotive dream teams, now you vote on who chose the best lineup.

Thanks to everyone who tuned in to watch our first annual Motor1 Fantasy Car Draft! We’ve got some really interesting car companies for you to vote on here! Review our choices and use the voting box below to cast your ballot for your favorite fictional auto company, or you can weigh in with a comment at the bottom of the page.

You can see the cars we selected for each category below, then scroll down to vote on the best one. And if you’re interested in all the stats, scroll down further to see what we selected in each round.

We’ll tally up all the votes in about a week, and report on the winner (complete with trophy pictures).

Final Teams / Lineups

COMPANY NAME EMDMC Pontioldsaabturnummer Holmes Motors Neffan North America GASSI
Owner Sebastian Blanco Steven Ewing Jake Holmes John Neff Seyth Miersma
Compact Car <$25,000 Volkswagen Golf Mazda3 Chevy Cruze Kia Soul Honda Civic Hatchback
SUV/CUV <$35,000 Nissan Rogue Honda CR-V Mazda CX-5 Jeep Grand Cherokee Jeep Wrangler
Truck <$40,000 Ford F-150 Ford Super Duty Honda Ridgeline Ram 1500 Toyota Tacoma
Sporting Machine <$40,000 Fiat 500e Mazda Miata Chevy Camaro Ford Focus RS Subaru WRX
Three Row <$45,000 Honda Pilot Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Chrysler Pacifica Mazda CX-9 Honda Odyssey*
Luxury <$80,000 Tesla Model S Mercedes-AMG E43 Porsche 718 Boxster BMW 5 Series Jaguar F-Type Vert
Wildcard <$100,000 Caterham 620R Porsche 718 Cayman Ford Mustang GT350 Ford F-150 Raptor Alfa Romeo 4C Spider

* 2016 Honda Odyssey, not the all-new 2017 model 

 

 

Round 1

  1. Honda Civic Hatchback – GASSI
  2. Mazda CX-5 – Holmes Motors
  3. Mazda MX-5 Miata – Pontioldsaabturnummer
  4. Ford Focus RS – Neffan North America
  5. Tesla Model S – EMDMC

Round 2

  1. Volkswagen Golf – EMDMC
  2. Jeep Grand Cherokee – Neffan North America
  3. Mazda3 – Pontioldsaabturnummer
  4. Ford Shelby Mustang GT350 – Holmes Motors
  5. Honda Odyssey* – GASSI

Round 3

  1. Toyota Tacoma – GASSI
  2. Chrysler Pacifica – Holmes Motors
  3. Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid – Pontioldsaabturnummer
  4. Mazda CX-9 – Neffan North America
  5. Ford F-150 – EMDMC

Round 4

  1. Nissan Rogue – EMDMC
  2. Ram 1500 – Neffan North America
  3. Ford Super Duty – Pontioldsaabturnummer
  4. Honda Ridgeline – Holmes Motors
  5. Subaru WRX – GASSI

Round 5

  1. Jaguar F-Type Convertible – GASSI
  2. Chevy Cruze – Holmes Motors
  3. Mercedes-AMG E43 – Pontioldsaabturnummer
  4. BMW 5 Series – Neffan North America
  5. Honda Pilot – EMDMC

Round 6

  1. Fiat 500e – EMDMC
  2. Ford F-150 Raptor – Neffan North America
  3. Honda CR-V – Pontioldsaabturnummer
  4. Chevy Camaro – Holmes Motors
  5. Jeep Wrangler – GASSI

Round 7

  1. Alfa Romeo 4C Spyder – GASSI
  2. Porsche 718 Boxster – Holmes Motors
  3. Porsche 718 Cayman – Pontioldsaabturnummer
  4. Kia Soul – Neffan North America
  5. Caterham 620R – EMDMC

