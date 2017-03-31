With the weather finally starting to warm up for much of the Northern Hemisphere, there’s finally a chance to enjoy the outdoors. While taking a drive is Motor1’s preferred method of getting around, sometimes it’s nice to slow things down and substitute a roaring engine for pumping your legs on a bicycle. An ample variety of automakers are in the bike business, and here are some of the most exotic and coolest looking examples on the market.

Bugatti





Related Photo Galleries: Bugatti Bike by PG

After spending about $2.6 million on a Bugatti Chiron, another $39,000 for the hypercar maker’s 95-percent carbon fiber bicycle seems like a relative bargain. Bugatti handles the design duties, and Germany’s PG does the development, and Kussmaul actually build them. At less than 11 pounds (5 kilograms), it’s one of the lightest bikes you can buy.





Hummer





The Hummer brand is long dead, but you can still get a bike with the company’s name on it. The adorable little folding bike features the firm’s yellow paint scheme. There’s even a rear suspension for absorbing bumps. Like many vehicles from the deceased marque, we don’t expect to see this cycle going off-road very often. They're available for $753.44.

Mercedes-Benz



If you'd like to hit some dirt trails on an automaker-branded bike, then Mercedes-Benz can help. The firm’s mountain bike has 4.7 inches (120 millimeters) of travel for the front and rear suspension. Thirty available speeds offer plenty of options for picking the perfect ratio for the conditions, while hydraulic disc brakes help slow down when cruising downhill. It sells for £2,995 ($3,737)

Porsche

Riding a bike can be as much about style as it is about getting around, and Porsche’s RS is a seriously handsome cycle. The mix of black and lava orange are attractively eye-catching. Plus, the carbon frame adds lightness. It costs $7,999.98.

Pininfarina





Related Photo Galleries: Pininfarina Fuoriserie



The famous Italian design house Pininfarina is known for sculpting Ferrari’s most beautiful cars. The company makes a great looking bike, too. Its Fuoriserie is looks handsomely retro. The cycle features a chrome-plated steel frame. Braided leather decorates the saddle and handle bars. It costs $10,395.





BMW







Biking is fun, but sometimes it’s good to take a break. The BMW Cruise E-Bike has an on-board electric motor and battery that let it reach speeds of 15.5 miles per hour (25 kilometers per hour). A computer helps you make the most of pedaling by offering shift recommendations through the 10 gears. It sells for $3,430.





Smart







Smart’s E-bike makes cruising even easier. There are pedals when necessary, but some versions of the cycle can reach 30 miles per hour (45 kph).

Ford







The Ford Super Cruiser by Pedego is an e-bike that trades out futuristic looks for old-school style. Climb on the curvaceous ride and twist the throttle to reach up to 20 mph (32 kph). The company sells it for $3,695.

Ferrari







Ferrari’s branding department finds a way to put the Prancing Horse on nearly any product, and bikes are no different. The company’s cycle features a carbon fiber frame. A telescoping front fork soaks up the bumps. Disc brakes should make stopping a breeze. It sells for $2,550.

Lamborghini









If Ferrari sells a bike, it only makes sense that Lamborghini has one, too. By partnering with Swiss company BMC, Lambo’s cycle aims at commuters and is limited to just 250 units. Among the special features is a two-speed automatic gearbox and a carbon fiber belt drive rather than the usual chain. The model goes for $3,999.

Mazda





Related Photo Galleries: Mazda designers create a bicycle and a sofa



Honorable Mention: Mazda’s Bike by Kodo concept isn’t actually for sale, but it’s pretty enough to earn a mention here. The cycle looks incredibly uncomfortable to ride, and the fixed gear would make dealing with hills a pain. Just hang this beauty on the wall and enjoy how the bike looks.