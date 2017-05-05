This month’s most lucrative cash rebates shatter the notion that it’s the most expensive cars or trucks that get the richest incentives, at least as far as Hyundai is concerned. At the top of the incentives chart for April is the midsize Hyundai Sonata sedan with as much as $6,750 slapped on the hood to spur sales. The compact Elantra gets up to $4,250 back, while the automaker also tries to attract buyers to its sporty Veloster hatchback with $4,500 cash back.

Perhaps the oddest rebate offer of the month is $5,000 cash back on the Chevrolet Corvette’s red-hot Grand Sport and Z06 versions, though it comes with a catch. The five grand applies only to models that come equipped with the optional J57 Brembo ceramic brake package, which otherwise adds $7,495 to the cost. Chevy must have force-fed a lot of ‘Vettes to dealers fitted with ceramic binders to warrant the $5K discount. What’s more, when last we checked dealers were sitting on an average of 267 days’ supply of Corvettes. Anything more than a 60-day supply of cars is usually considered to be high, so expect dealers to be flexible on price. We found one Chicago area dealer with no less than 52 new Corvettes in stock.

We’re highlighting the richest cash rebates in the industry this month on new cars and trucks, along with cut-rate financing deals that are typically offered as an alternative. Some models, like the Chrysler 300 sedan – with up to $2,500 cash back and 0.0% financing as an alternative to $4,250 cash back – combine both types of spiffs.

Be aware that additional incentives may apply to any of our top models, such as those often offered to recent college graduates, members of the military, and/or members of certain groups. Special rebates may also apply to an automaker’s current customers and/or those owning vehicles from other brands. Cut-rate financing deals are usually open only to those having top credit scores. As always, check automakers’ websites for full terms and details, including promotions that may be specific to your location.

2017 Hyundai Sonata

Up to $6,750 cash back or 0.0% financing to 48 months

This rebate actually varies from $3,350 to $6,000, depending on the trim level, plus there's another $750 cash back for financing the purchase through Hyundai. That’s an automatic price reduction of about 19% across the board, and that doesn’t include the dealer’s discount on this otherwise stylish, capable, and roomy sedan.

2017 Ford Expedition

$6,400 cash back or 2.9% financing to 84 months

Ford’s full-size SUV has trundled along for several years without a major update, which it’s finally receiving this fall for the 2018 model year. In the meantime, Ford is helping its dealers keep its current supply manageable with this hefty cash rebate.

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

$5,000 cash back (models equipped with ceramic brakes) plus 4.9% financing for up to 60 months

Somebody must have thought demand for the ‘Vette’s $7,495 Brembo ceramic brake option would be higher than it’s turned out to be, with a $5,000 rebate slapped on models equipped with the beefier binders to help soften the financial blow. Some dealers are reportedly overstocked with Corvettes, which should make wheeling and dealing that much easier.

2017 Ford Fusion

Up to $4,650 cash back (varies by region) or 2.9% financing to 84 months.

One of the better looking and better handling mainstream midsize cars out there, sedan sales are nonetheless in a prolonged slump and so Ford is giving the Fusion a boost with a big cash rebate. Note that the Fusion Hybrid and plug-in hybrid Energi models are being offered with a less-generous $2,100 rebate.

2017 Hyundai Veloster

Up to $4,500 cash back or $1,500 cash back and 0.0% financing to 72 months

While the Veloster has its flaws, it’s an affordable sports coupe for those who’d rather drive something more expressive than a small car or crossover SUV. If you’re cash strapped, take the money up front to augment your down payment, otherwise go for the cash back and financing deal if your credit rating is up to snuff.

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Up to $4,500 cash back

Compact crossover SUVs are the hottest segment in the car business these days, but at that, Jeep obviously needs to sweeten the deals on the compact Cherokee to keep the production-supply chain moving. It’s one of the few small crossovers that can be equipped for off-road adventures.

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Up to $4,200 cash back or 0.0% financing to 72 months

That’s a considerable stash of cash to sweeten the deal on this affordable and stylish compact sedan. The top Limited versions get the biggest rebate, with the rest of the line offering up to $3,250 cash back. And that doesn’t include the dealer’s discount, which could be as much as another $600-$1,000 off for hard-nosed hagglers.

2017 Lincoln Navigator

$4,000 cash back and 0.0% financing to 72 months

Lincoln’s version of the Ford Expedition full-size SUV is dressed up with gobs of chrome and other high-zoot trim, and is ideal for towing a large boat to the lake or a trailer to the campsite in high style and comfort. As with the Expedition, it’s being restyled for 2018, with the big cash rebate helping dealers manage their inventories in the meantime.

2017 Nissan Titan

$4,000 cash back or $500 cash and 0.0% financing to 60 months

Even with a shiny redesigned Titan on the showroom floor, Nissan’s big pickup sales pale in comparison to the fiercely brand-loyal domestic-branded models. The inevitable solution is, of course, to entice buyers with big cash rebates, which in this case top out at $4,000 (with another $1,000 added if you’re a member of the military or a recent college graduate).

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Up to $3,500 cash back plus 3.9% financing to 60 months

The Silverado has long been the second-best selling vehicle of any kind in the U.S. behind the industry-leading Ford F-150 pickup, so why the hefty rebate? Apparently such spiffs are necessary for it remain the second-best selling vehicle in today’s hotly contested full-size truck market.

