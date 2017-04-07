With interest rates still low, resale values remaining steady, and automaker’s incentives becoming plentiful, it’s a great time to lease a new car or truck. That’s because a car lease is based on the difference a vehicle’s out-the-door transaction price and what it’s predicted to be worth at the end of the contract’s term, financed at the going rate. And this may be the best time to lease a car for some time to come, with higher financing rates looming and a wave of off-lease used cars flooding the market expected to cause resale values to dip by 20 percent or more in the coming years.

We cherry picked 10 of the best new-vehicle leasing deals this month in a variety of market segments and price points. With sedan sales tanking, the best values this month are among four-door cars. The most affordable of the bunch are the compact Kia Forte sedan or Forte5 hatchback at $139 a month or the Toyota Corolla sedan at $149. If you’re looking for something larger, the Subaru Legacy sedan – with standard all-wheel drive for added foul-weather grip – is a knockout deal at just $175 a month. Enthusiasts on a budget will find affordable rates this month on some red-hot rides, including the Fiat 124 Spider, Subaru WRX, and the Alfa Romeo Guilia.

All of our best lease deals feature:

low monthly payments

nominal cash required up-front

2017 models in base trim levels (unless otherwise specified)

pricing good through the end of the month

As always, automakers' leasing programs can vary by region; check automakers’ websites for those that may be specific to your area.

$139 a month for 36 months with $1,999 due at signing

That’s not a lot of money to spend for what is otherwise an amenable compact car. This price applies to both the sedan and Forte5 hatchback models, the latter of which can give small SUVs a run for far less money given the added cargo room.

$149 a month for 36 months with $1,999 due at signing

More appliance than automobile, the stalwart Corolla will get you from one location to another efficiently and in reasonable comfort; the wagon-like Corolla iM adds practicality and is leasing for $169 a month with $1,999 due at signing.

$159 a month for 39 months with $2,159 due at signing ($1,659 down for current GM lessees)

This Korean-built subcompact is the cheapest SUV you can lease this month. It’s been refreshed for 2017 with added style and substance, though you’ll have to pay extra for most added new features. (A luxury-minded version of the same basic vehicle is sold as the Buick Encore, and it’s leasing for $199 a month with $1,599 due at signing.)

$175 a month for 36 months with $2,585 due at signing

Pound for pound, the Legacy could be the best bargain on this month’s list. Not only this roomy midsize sedan leasing for just $175 a month, it's the only model on our list to come standard with all-wheel drive, which makes it an even better deal. The Legacy is due for a 2017 redesign, but the current model remains a solid performer.

$191 a month for 36 months with $1,826 due at signing

The least-expensive gas-electric hybrid car to lease this month is the C-Max Hybrid. It’s EPA-rated at a combined 40 mpg, so you'll save at the pump as well as on your monthly payments.

$199 a month for 36 months with $2,299 due at signing

Two hundred bucks a month a pretty good deal as it stands for the popular compact CR-V crossover SUV, but note that this price is for the midrange LX model, and not just the base version.

$285 a month for 36 months with $1,179 due at signing

This is the most-affordable lease deal we could find among the so-called “hot hatchbacks,” and the WRX doesn’t disappoint with a lively 268-horsepower turbo-four under the hood, and all-wheel-drive with truly tenacious handling.

$289 a month for 36 months with $2,999 due at signing

An East meets West amalgam of style and motoring prowess, the 124 Spider features classic exterior cues that harken back to the 1970s original, packs a Fiat turbo-four engine, and rides on underpinnings it shares with the Mazda MX-5 Miata.

$359 a month for 36 months with $4,034 due at signing

Though this is for the base 320i model, it’s nonetheless the least expensive way to get behind the wheel of a bona fide BMW 3 Series. Put it this way: At this price, you can either lease what’s one of the world’s best-handling compact sedan or make loan payments on a garden-variety small car from a mainstream automaker. What’s it gonna be?

$379 a month for 36 months with $4,299 due at signing

The Guilia is among the most distinctive and personable rides on the road these days, and while this price isn’t for the rip-snorting Quadrifoglio version, the base model still delivers dynamic European handling and sufficiently peppy acceleration. For those living in the Snow Belt, the all-wheel-drive version Is leasing for $399 with $4,299 due at signing.

