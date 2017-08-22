We’re still a few weeks away from Frankfurt Motor Show, which means there's plenty of time to speculate as to what surprises might show up when doors open in September. The bi-annual auto show promises to be filled with supercars and sedans alike, from nearly ever automaker around the globe... apart from a few. Channeling our inner Nostradamus, we went to work on predicting some of the most anticipated cars you can expect to see both on the Frankfurt Motor Show floor and beyond, up until 2020.

Ignore the Screaming Chicken livery for a moment, as difficult as it may be, and underneath all that black and gold sits the new Camaro Z/28. We’ve seen it testing – and crashing – on the Nurburgring, and it’s slated for a 2017 debut. If you are enthralled by the Pontiac throwback, some new paint and some minor bodywork should do the trick.

While rumors have been swirling seemingly for decades as to the arrival of a new Bronco, Ford let slip details of the upcoming SUV – or more specifically, chair of the United Auto Workers, Bill Johnson, did. The new Bronco and a new Ranger will be built together at Ford’s Wayne, Michigan, facility and are expected to go on sale sometime late in 2017 for the 2018 model year.

Don’t expect any significant changes to the exterior of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler. Apart from a slightly tweaked grille and a few minor cosmetic upgrades, the iconic boxy styling will remain mostly intact. It’s underneath the skin where the Wrangler well get its biggest changes to date, including the heavy use of aluminum in its construction.

As if the 573-horsepower (427-kilowatt) Acura NSX wasn’t hardcore enough, rumors point to an even more potent version for the 2018 model year. The NSX Type R is expected to get a more powerful 3.5-liter biturbo hybrid V6 and an all-new set of aerodynamics.

Mercedes-AMG spared no expense when it kicked off production of the Project One halo hypercar. A 1,000-horsepower (735 kilowatts), $2.5-million monster, the AMG Project One will make its world debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show next month. If you were hoping to get your hands on one of the 300 available units – sorry, they're all sold out.

If recent spy shots are any indication, Mercedes-Benz is ready to update its A-Class subcompact yet again. While it won’t be riding on a new platform just yet – that major overhaul will come in a few years – it will adopt a more elegant design that includes a sleek set of LED headlights and a more defined fascia.

Arguably the most anticipated vehicle debut of the past few years, the arrival of the all-new Toyota Supra should be well worth the wait. Previewed by the stunning FT-1 concept we saw back in 2014, and teased again in a number of spy shots and videos, it’s only a matter of time before the Supra is back on the road and back in our hearts.

Volkswagen is crossing over. The introduction of the three-row Atlas, while significant, is just a small piece in a larger puzzle that consists mostly of crossovers and SUVs. The Polo-based "B-SUV" is expected to hit the market sometime late next year, and when it does, it will ride on the same MQB platform that underpins cars like the VW Golf, Audi A3, and others.

The official debut of the 2018 Nissan Leaf is only a few weeks away. Still, we don't know everything about the updated and improved electric hatch. We do know that it will get a sharp new design and an improved range, possibly more than 165 miles (265 kilometers). The new EV will show up next month before going on sale later in the year.

Amongst the many, many debuts that will take place at the Frankfurt Motor Show, the new Bentley Continental GT will be one of them. Drawing cues from the EXP 10 Speed 6 concept, the rendering pictured here previews a sporty upgrade to the luxury coupe. The new Continental will ride on VW's lighter MSB platform, and put to use a more powerful 4.0-liter biturbo V8, as well as VW Group's new 6.0-liter W12. A hybrid version is even rumored.

The new Mercedes CLS is expected to make its debut next month at the Frankfurt Motor Show, and when it does, don't expect a revolutionary new design. Mercedes designers will likely be taking the evolutionary route, transforming the already sleek sedan into something somehow more luxurious. Apart from an adopted new face, the CLS will gain new LED headlights, and an updated interior.

Dallara may be best known for its performance on the track, but the Italian manufacturer is taking its talents to the street with an all-new supercar. Spy photos have previewed the upcoming, unnamed sports car, but this detailed rendering gives us our best look at the vehicle yet – massive wing and all. The Dallara supercar will make its debut on November 16th, 2017.

Following the debut of the lukewarm Buick Regal GS, Opel is likely to follow up with a hot offering all its own. The Opel Insignia OPC is expected to make its debut either late in 2017, or early in 2018. The upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show seems like the most likely candidate. If and when the Insignia OPC is produced, expect a turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing upwards of 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts).

Aston Martin debuted near-production photos of its Valkyrie hypercar back in July, leaving little to the imagination. With a rumored 6.5-liter Cosworth V2 good for 820 horsepower (611 kilowatts), a top speed of well over 200 miles per hour (321 kilometers per hour), and a price tag of around $3 million. Just 150 road-going examples will be built, with another 25 reserved for the track – naturally, all of them have already been accounted for.

The Ford Focus promises to be all new when it debuts in 2018 for the 2019 model year. An upscale design, reminiscent of offerings like the Audi A3 and Mercedes CLA is said to be present, as well as a more equipped interior. Production of the new Focus will move from Michigan to China, with the sedan showing up first in Europe, and the five-door following a few months later.

The look of the Audi A6 has gone mostly unchanged since it was introduced in 2010. A small nip here and a minor tuck there have kept the range fresh, but in 2018, an all-new model will be hitting the market. Expected to share a number of cues with the Prologue concept we saw back in 2014, the stylish Avant version will follow suit in 2019.

It seems only natural that BMW would amplify its i range with something to compliment the i3 and i8. The proposed i5 would be larger than the i3 hatchback and may offer in excess of 200 miles (321 kilometers) of range. Unlike the other i cars, BMW wants its latest i car to be "the first car in the household," said Henrik Wenders, Head of Product for the i division.

In part deux of Elon Musk’s "Master Plan," the Tesla CEO outlined a "new kind of pickup truck." While we’re not sure entirely what that means just yet, the idea of instant torque and an attractive design makes it an interesting proposal nonetheless. If and when the new pickup does arrive, it won’t be until at least 2019.

The upcoming Tesla Roadster will be "a little bigger and a little faster" than the outgoing one, said Nordic Countries Manager Peter Bardenfleth-Hansen back in May. It’s also likely to be based on the Model 3, if previous reports are any indication. Question is, given its new platform, will it have the same sporty inclinations as the original, or will it be more of a cruiser?

A follow-up to the equally outrageous AMG GT concept, which made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show, the rendering pictured here previews a production version of the aforementioned concept. It likely won't have as much as 820 horsepower when it debuts, sadly, but it will borrow a number of design elements both from the concept and the AMG GT coupe before it. Expect to see it sometime in 2019.

The Alfa Romeo 4C is not long for this world. With the arrival of the new Giulia and Stelvio, it’s only a matter of time before the company dismisses its smallest offering in place of something more upscale. The 6C is that proposed replacement, and will introduce a more powerful engine and an even more stunning design.

Though Apple did lay off a few dozen employees working on the proposed Project Titan, the company isn’t officially throwing in the towel just yet. In an open letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Apple is pushing for the "same opportunity" as established brands to test autonomous technology on public roads. Interesting.

If the new Insignia is any indication, Opel is moving in the right direction design-wise. That mature look could carry over into a production version of the GT sports car, which is rumored to hit the market in the next few years… assuming the company is able to make a viable business case for one.

Lotus debuted a stunning string of concepts in 2010, including the Elise, Evora, and others. The rendering pictured here is based on the aforementioned Elise concept that debuted in 2010, proving that the stunning design hasn't aged a bit. Rumor has it the new Elise will be lighter (obviously), and more powerful than the model that it's replacing. Too bad we'll have to wait at least until 2020 to see it...

You might have forgotten that the Maserati GranTurismo even existed. But after ten years on the market having gone virtually unchanged, it’s in serious need of a makeover. The rendering seen here isn’t revolutionary, but it keeps the iconic lines of the sports coupe intact, while bringing it into the modern era. Too bad we won’t see it until at least 2020.