When it comes to high-end hypercars, a few specific companies come to mind: Bugatti, Ferrari, Koenigsegg, and Pagani, among others. These manufacturers have cemented themselves as the top dogs in the supercar and hypercar space, extending to their wealthiest clientele the fastest, rarest, prettiest, and in this case, most expensive cars on the planet.

But in order to find out which of these unattainable-to-most vehicles is the priciest, we've scoured the invoice sheets and uncovered nearly 30 cars all worth $1 million or more. The group includes hybrid Ferrari convertibles, an American speed king, and even a one-of-a-kind Rolls-Royce built for royalty.

We should note, though: The prices listed here are the price of the vehicles when new. So we’re not counting auction cars like the Ferrari 250 GTO, or overpriced secondhand sales. But don’t worry, there’s still more than $100 million worth of cars here to whet your appetite. Make sure to watch the video above to see the full list.

Price: $1.4 Million

At $1.4 million new, the Ferrari LaFerrari is actually one of the most affordable supercars on this list. It’s a bargain compared to the most expensive vehicle here. Debuting in 2013 with 950 hybrid horses (708 kilowatts) and a top speed of around 220 miles per hour (354 kilometers per hour), this is still Ferrari’s fastest and most powerful production model to date. The company built just 499 examples of the coupe between 2013 and 2016.

Price: $1.4 Million

Inarguably one of the prettiest cars on this list, the Pagani Huayra cost a cool $1.4 million when new. Like the LaFerrari, Pagani built the Huayra in extremely limited numbers. The company hand-constructed just 100 units of the coupe between 2012 and 2018, with another 20 versions of the BC model (which makes our list further down) between 2017 and 2019. Powering each and every example was a Mercedes-AMG V12 capable of 720 horsepower (537 kilowatts).



McLaren Elva

Price: $1.7 Million

The McLaren Elva is one of the latest additions to the British supercar maker’s storied legacy. Even without a proper windshield (though, no option) or roof to rely on, the Elva produces 804 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque from its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. Originally McLaren announced just 399 units, but later the company dropped that to an even more scarce 249 examples. Either way, most of you will never get your hands on one – the Elva costs $1.7 million.

Ferrari Monza

Price: $1.7 Million

Much like the roof-less McLaren Elva, the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 are all about al fresco motoring. As the name implies, the SP1 is the single-seater option while the SP2 has just enough room for you to bring along a friend. Both cars come powered by the same naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine capable of 809 horsepower and 530 pound-feet. Unfortunately for US buyers, neither of these models are street legal in the States. But f you have the funds to afford the car’s $1.75 million price tag, getting onto a track probably won’t be an issue anyway.

Bentley Bacalar

Price: $1.9 Million

With just 12 total units produced, the Bentley Bacalar makes some of the "limited" cars on this list look plentiful by comparison. Although the car’s opulent design may be the first thing to grab your attention, the Bacalar is no slouch in terms of performance either. With Bentley’s signature turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 turbocharged engine, this car delivers 650 horsepower and 664 pound-feet. If you have a spare $1.9 million lying around and are considering buying one, you’re already too late – Bentley says that every example is now in customer hands.

Price: $2.5 Million

Aptly named after the company’s founder, Battista Farina, the Pininfarina Battista delivers the kind of performance (and price!) to make its namesake proud. Revealed at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Battista is completely electric, putting out 1,827 horsepower. If a normal supercar’s 0 to 60 time sounds too leisurely for you, the company says that the Battista will take you there in under 2.0 seconds. Pininfarina plans on building 150 examples of the Battista, costing $2.5 million each.

Price: $2.7 Million

Mercedes has promised a production version of the Project One hypercar for quite a while now. The first official announcement was in March of 2017 before the first concept debuted later that same year. But after nearly five years of teasing, it appears as if the Project One will finally hit public roads. And when it does, the hybrid hypercar will have over 1,200 horsepower (895 kilowatts) and a price tag of $2.7 million.

Aston Martin Victor

Price: $3.0 Million

The folks at Aston Martin know a thing or two about exclusive vehicles, and the Victor might be the most exclusive project for the British brand to date. Based on the One-77 platform, the Victor uses parts from several donor Astons including the track project Vulcan and the upcoming Valkyrie. And talking about limited production – the Victor is one-of-one and rumored to cost nearly $3 million.

Bugatti Bolide

Price: $3.0 Million

Although it’s certainly the wildest-looking Bugatti on this list, the Bolide actually isn’t the most expensive. The Bugatti Bolide costs a very reasonable $3.0 million, offering the same 1,479 horsepower (1,102 kilowatts) from the company’s iconic 8.0-liter W16 engine. But, this is a track-only special offered in very limited production.

Price: $3.2 Million*

The upcoming Aston Martin hybrid hypercar hasn’t even hit the market yet, but already the $3.2 million Valkyrie has sold out. For what it’s worth, Aston Martin hasn’t officially released pricing. Estimates suggest the hypercar could go for anywhere between $2.6 and $3.9 million – but $3.2 million seems to be the magic number. Whatever the case, this machine is impressive. Its Cosworth-sourced 6.5-liter V12 produces 1,160 horsepower (865 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque, meaning its top speed should be well over 200 miles per hour (321 kilometers per hour). The company will build just 150 examples of the standard Valkyrie, with a limited 25-run AMR model arriving later.

W Motors Lykan Hypersport

Price: $3.4 Million

Dubai-based W Motors shocked the world with its edgy Lykan Hypersport supercar in 2013. With titanium LED headlights housing 420 15-carat diamonds and a holographic display in the center console, it's no surprise it was the third most expensive car ever when new. It falls to number six on our list here, but it's still a wild hypercar with a powerful heart; the twin-turbocharged 3.7-liter six-cylinder engine underhood produces 780 horsepower (581 kilowatts) and 708 (960 Newton-meters) of torque.

Pagani Huayra Roadster BC

Price: $3.5 Million

Following Pagani’s past playbook, a roadster version of the ferocious Huayra BC was inevitable. Last year, the company made it official by showing off the Huayra Roadster BC, a topless monster with 800 horsepower (597 kilowatts) and 774 lb-ft of torque (1049 Newton-meters). Somewhat surprisingly, Pagani gave the roadster 50 more horsepower than its coupe sibling, by cranking up its AMG-sourced twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V12. In addition to the joy of hearing the glorious engine note without a roof in the way, owners should take comfort in knowing that their car is ultra-rare. Pagani is limiting production to just 40 units, each with a sticker price of $3.5 million.

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport

Price: $3.6 Million

Another showstopper from the Geneva Motor Show that never was, the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is a special edition Chiron with a focus on aerodynamics, weight reduction, and power distribution. It’s the same 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine underneath the skin but it’s now mated to a recalibrated automatic gearbox. While the peak output remains unchanged at 1,500 horsepower (1,103 kilowatts), the rpm redline has been set 200 rpm higher, up to 6,900 rpm. The Pur Sport also features slightly revised bodywork, with a bigger rear wing and more aerodynamic front fascia. Beginning production in late 2020, the Bugatti starts at $3.6 million.

Lamborghini Sian

Price: $3.6 million

In several ways, the Sian represents a bridge to Lamborghini’s future. Though it’s based on the Aventador SVJ, this wild-looking Lambo is the brand’s first production electrified offering. In addition to the SVJ-sourced 6.5-liter V12, the Sian uses a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Total system output is 819 horsepower (611 kilowatts), which also makes it the most powerful Lamborghini ever. As confirmed by the 63 stuck on either side of the Sian’s wing, Lamborghini will produce just 63 units. And each will cost far more than the Aventador SVJ, carrying a price of $3.6 million.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+

Price: $3.9 Million

Earlier this year, Bugatti captured the collective attention of the automotive world by announcing that it broke the 300 miles per hour barrier with a modified version of the Chiron. The Super Sport 300 + is a road-going version of that car, meant to celebrate the occasion. Limited to just 30 units, the Super Sport 300+ is a beautiful version of the Chiron, with flowing, slippery bodywork and a sweet stripe motif. Even with 300 in the name, Bugatti is limiting the top speed of each car to "just" 277 mph. Production starts this year.

Lamborghini Veneno

Price: $4.5 Million

Lamborghini built just 14 examples of the Aventador-based Veneno between 2014 and 2015. Each one cost around $4.5 million, depending on how it was spec'd, and was available in both convertible and coupe configurations. Underhood Lamborghini fitted a more-powerful iteration of the Aventador's 6.5-liter V12, now producing 740 horsepower (552 kilowatts) and 509 pound-feet (609 Newton-meters) of torque, which gave it the ability to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in a blistering 2.9 seconds. To date, it’s the most expensive new Lamborghini ever.

Price: $5.8 Million

Among Bugatti’s recently debuted vehicles, the Divo is a staff favorite. Though it shares much in common with its cheaper (!) sibling the Chiron, the Divo has a lot going for it to justify the extra money. By adding lighter wheels, a carbon fiber intercooler and removing some sound deadening, Bugatti made the Divo 77 pounds lighter than the Chiron. Though power is unchanged from the Chiron’s 1,500 ponies (1,119 kilowatts), The Divo features a different aerodynamic setup, which makes it 8 seconds quicker around the Nardo test track. Finally, the moment you’ve been waiting for: Bugatti is making 40 examples of the car, each costing $5.8 million.

Mercedes-Maybach Exelero

Price: $8.0 Million

Like many others before it, the Mercedes-Benz Maybach Exelero is a one-off. Commissioned by Fulda, a German subsidiary of Goodyear, to test its new tires, the Exlero debuted in 2004. Mercedes built the Exelero on the bones of a Maybach, and gave it the same twin-turbo V12 engine producing 690 horsepower (510 kilowatts) and 752 pound-feet (1,020 Newton-meters) of torque. Top speed is listed at 218 miles per hour (350 kilometers per hour) and adjusted for inflation, the Exelero would cost more than $10 million in today's money.

Bugatti Centodieci

Price: $9.0 Million

Bugatti debuted the Centodieci at last year’s Pebble Beach car week, showing off yet another ultra-rare, super-expensive model to the world. Limited to just 10 – dieci – units, the car is a modern throwback to the Bugatti EB110. At the same time, it’s meant to celebrate Bugatti’s momentous 110-year anniversary. Its unique styling cues won’t make everyone fall in love, but at least you won’t have to worry about seeing another one on the road. Carrying a price just shy of $9 million, the Centodiece is one of the most exclusive cars ever made.

Bugatti La Voiture Noire

Price: $18.7 Million

With a price tag of $18.7 million and a selling price of $18.7 million after taxes, the one-off Bugatti La Voiture Noire is officially most expensive new car ever. And understandably. A modern interpretation of Jean Bugatti's personal Type 57 SC Atlantic, the La Voiture Noire uses the same quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine as the Chiron, producing 1,479 horsepower (1,102 kilowatts) and 1,600 Newton-meters (1,180 pound-feet) of torque. It has six – that's right, six exhaust tips, radical new wheels, an aggressive, bespoke fascia, and a gigantic light-up badge out back that spells out the name of the brand. Of course, this one-of-one Bugatti already has a home.

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail*

Price: $28.0 Million (est.)

Rolls-Royce is back in the business of coachbuilding with the gorgeous new Boat Tail. A successor to the stunning Sweptail from 2017 – which itself cost a reported $12.8 million – the Boat Tail has a unique two-tone exterior, custom high-end finishes inside, and even a "hosting suite" complete with a champagne fridge and built-in sun umbrella. Although Rolls-Royce doesn’t officially announce pricing for one-off builds such as this, rumor has it that the Boat Tail cost a whopping $28.0 million new.

FAQs What Is The Most Expensive Car In The World? The most expensive car in the world – officially – is the Bugatti La Voiture Noire. With a price tag of $18.7 million after taxes, the one-off Bugatti La Voiture Noire is officially the priciest new car ever. What Is The Most Expensive Car Ever Sold? The most expensive car ever sold is a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO that sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction for $48.4 million in 2018. Prior to that, a separate 250 GTO sold at a Bonham’s auction in 2014 for $38.1 million. What Is The Most Valuable Car Brand? As of July 1, 2020, Tesla claimed the title as the world’s most valuable car brand with a valuation of $208 billion after a record-setting $1,135 value per share. But, Toyota stills outsells Tesla by a significant margin globally, and the Japanese manufacturer a greater enterprise value $290 billion compared to Tesla’s enterprise value of $252 billion.

