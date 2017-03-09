The 2017 Geneva Motor Show demonstrated that there's still a place for awesome wagons in a world where crossovers are the preferred family haulers for many buyers. Whether you want something with huge power or just loads of style, there are plenty of longroofs to be excited about at this year's event in Switzerland.

Technically, Alpina didn't bring the wagon variant of the B5 Bi-Turbo to Geneva, but the company's press photos, along with the accompanying release, are proof enough of the model's existence. Without an M5 Estate in the current BMW lineup, and no indication of one in the future, the B5 fills the gap.

Alpina offers this more spacious B5 Bi-Turbo that uses a tuned biturbo 4.4-liter V8 engine with 608 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters ) of torque. An eight-speed automatic routes power to an all-wheel-drive system. The wagon needs just 3.6 seconds to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) and tops out at a lightning fast 202 mph (325 kph).

If you prefer a BMW wagon straight from the factory, then the 5 Series Touring is the one to choose. A move to the new CLAR platform slices about 220 pounds (100 kilograms) off the scales, and with the rear seats down the cavernous cargo area can hold 60 cubic feet (1,700 liters) of your junk. A total of four engines – two diesel-fueled mills and a pair of gasoline-fed ones – are available at launch. Unfortunately BMW doesn't plan to bring this vehicle's blend of luxury and utility to the United States.

Speaking of estates that aren't likely to arrive in the U.S., Hyundai has its new i30 Wagon in Geneva. Unlike BMW's premium offering in the segment, this model aims more at the mass market. The longroof i30 still offers plenty of utility, though. With the rear seats down, there's an impressive 58.27 cubic feet (1,650 liters) of cargo space. Buyers can pick from a 1.0-liter turbocharged three-cylinder, 1.4-liter turbo four-cylinder, and 1.6-liter turbodiesel.

If you need to haul the whole family at ludicrous speeds and in complete opulence, then the E63 S Wagon is one of the most capable vehicles around to get the job done. Its biturbo 4.0-liter V8 engine produces a monumental 603 hp (450 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm), and nine-speed dual-clutch gearbox transmits the power to both axles. A run to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.4 seconds means that this estate would keep up with the Alpina in a sprint, but Mercedes electronically limits the top speed to 180 mph (290 kph).

The new Opel Insignia is quite stylish, and we would argue that the sweeping roof on the Sports Tourer wagon makes the more spacious variant even better looking than the sedan. Buyers have a lot of room to fill up, too, because there’s 57.85 cubic feet (1,638 liters) inside when the rear seats are down. A wide variety of engines give European buyers plenty of options, and the more potent powerplants come with standard all-wheel drive, rather than only motivating the front axle.

At first thought, a station wagon from Porsche just doesn't seem to find the brand's sporting heritage, but the notion vanishes completely once you get a good look at the Panamera Sport Turismo. The raked rear glass maintains a coupe-like appearance for this estate, and it's hard to imagine why someone would get the sedan when this more-spacious version is every bit as attractive. There's also plenty of power at between 326 hp (242 kW) for the base model or 542 hp (404 kW) for the Turbo – plus several options in the middle.

Honorable Mentions

Most people would consider these models five-door hatchbacks rather than true wagons, but these four vehicles are cool enough to at least warrant a brief mention.

Audi RS3 Sportback

Take the 400-hp (298-kW) 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine out of the latest RS3 Sedan and shove it into a five-door hatchback, you get a mean machine that looks like a shrunken down RS4.

Honda Civic Type R

The latest Civic Type R has the new-generation model's five-door hatchback body style as a starting point, so it just barely qualifies for this list. For the version coming to the U.S., the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder produces 306 hp (228 kW), and Europeans get the hot hatch with 315 hp.

Peugeot Instinct Concept

Peugeot's Instinct Concept imagines a low-slung five-door hatchback as the perfect vehicle for future autonomous driving.

Skoda Rapid Spaceback

Skoda has the updated Rapid on display in Geneva. For folks that prefer having a hatch for loading cargo, rather than a trunk, then the Spaceback offers buyers that option.