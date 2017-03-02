– Detroit, Michigan

The newest Honda Civic is a fantastic car in every respect. In fact, pretty much the only way I can think of improving upon the well-rounded sedan and coupe is to add even more storage space. Meet the Honda Civic Hatchback.

The newest Civic body style can carry almost anything you throw at its roomy hatch, and the innovative side-mounted cargo cover makes folding down the back seats even more seamless. Up front, it has the same practical interior, fuel efficient engines, and effortless driving dynamics we like in the Civic sedan and coupe. All in all, that sounds like the perfect formula for the Honda Civic to compete with all the latest compact hatchbacks, including segment leaders like the Mazda3, Chevy Cruze, and Volkswagen Golf. Find out how well it performs in our latest Why Buy?

