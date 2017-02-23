– Detroit, Michigan

Fullsize sedans have been steadily losing market share in the U.S. for quite some time now. And yet, it was hard not to get excited when Lincoln told us it was bringing a completely fresh vision of its most historic nameplate – Continental – back to showrooms.

There’s little question that Lincoln has an impressive car on its hands here. The Continental has truly bold sheet metal, an upscale interior with a properly expansive backseat, and enough power in this turbocharged V6 form to elicit at least a smile or two. Then again, there’s a lot of interesting luxury metal in the $70,000 range of our test car.

Sit back, relax, and let Why Buy? answer all of your 2017 Lincoln Continental questions. We go deep into the plusses and minuses, as we do every week in this video series. After you’ve watched, be sure to leave your own opinion of the car, in Comments, and subscribe to our channel for more video from Motor1.