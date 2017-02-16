– Detroit, Michigan

The CR-V is big business for Honda. It was the best selling SUV in America last year, and has been fully redone for 2017. Clearly the stakes for getting it right are high.

Good news then: The new iteration of the small utility vehicle seems to hew closely to all the good stuff from the outgoing model, but with better fuel economy, more tech, and more easy usability that ever before. In this week’s Why Buy? video, we talk about the details of the new Honda, and try to find any holes in its very complete armor.

