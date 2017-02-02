– Detroit, Michigan

Buick’s best-selling model isn’t a cushy sedan or a huge crossover. It’s the Encore, a small, upright subcompact that gives a lot of what buyers look for in crossovers – all-wheel drive, high seating position – without the cost, fuel consumption, or size of larger models. Though based on the Chevy Trax, the Encore is, as befits a Buick, a notable step up in terms of luxury.

Refreshed at the 2016 New York Auto Show, the Encore packs lots of style, comfort, quietness, and equipment into its small body. It’s also still affordable, and gets reasonably healthy fuel-economy numbers on the highway. But that small body might leave some shoppers wishing for extra cargo room or a more capacious back seat. Find out how all of that works as we put the 2017 Buick Encore to the test in our latest Why Buy?

