The midsize sedan class is hugely competitive; most of the major players are within a few inches, a few horsepower, and a few pounds of one another's’ specifications. There’s good reason to compete, given how many hundreds of thousands of midsize four-doors Americans buy every year. Yet it makes designing a new, competitive entry in the segment an extremely tall order.

The newest Chevy Malibu aces much of what we look for in midsize sedans. It’s lighter and more spacious than the last Malibu, and it’s got a fresh pair of turbocharged engines that return impressive fuel economy. It’s easy to live with and pleasant to drive, and available for an affordable price.

With all those improvements and more, can the 2017 Chevy Malibu take on the top-selling Accord, Camry, and Altima? Find out by watching our latest Why Buy?

