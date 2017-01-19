– Detroit, Michigan

Jaguar has a history of building sports cars and sedans that are as great to look at as they are to flog on a winding road. The British company has had somewhat smaller success in building vehicles that blend those characteristics with the practical concerns of many daily drivers, especially here in the U.S.. The XE 20d – a reasonably affordable compact sedan with a frugal diesel engine – could be the product to change all of that.

In this week’s Why Buy? video, we put the diesel-powered XE through its paces, hoping to see if it has what it takes to win some market share from the luxurious German and Japanese competition. Perhaps more importantly, can a Jaguar really feel like a Jaguar, without its trademark exhaust purr?

Tune in every Thursday morning for our latest installation of the Why Buy? series; you can find them here on Motor1.com, of course, or by subscribing to our YouTube channel.