– Detroit, Michigan

The BMW 3 Series plays in a very interesting class of car. Compact sport/luxury sedans are shopped by traditional consumers and car enthusiasts alike, and BMW's 3er needs to offer a little something for everyone. In the past, none of its rivals could best the 3 Series' perfect blend of engaging driving dynamics, comfort, and technology. But now, the competition is stiffer than ever.

With the redesigned Audi A4 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class putting up a hell of a fight these days, it takes a lot more than a nice ride quality to make the 3 Series really stand out. That's why we've spent some time with what's really your average 3 Series model – the 330i, with rear-wheel drive and a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It's not the newest offering in the class anymore, but we want to examine how it fares against not only its traditional German competition, but great offerings from America and Japan, as well.

