When Infiniti wanted to join the increasingly crowded entry-luxury crossover market, it went shopping for a donor car. Specifically, because the automaker has a technical partnership with Mercedes-Benz, Infiniti co-opted the GLA-Class small crossover, re-engineered it from top to bottom, and launched it last year as the QX30.

You can’t necessarily tell from the outside that the Infiniti QX30 started life as a Mercedes, what with its rippling sheetmetal and neat Infiniti design cues. Under the metal, most of the oily bits come from the ‘Benz category, as do many of the interior switches and dials. But Infiniti took great pains to ensure its QX30 wasn’t merely a carbon copy of the GLA-Class. It stands alone as a stylish, fun-to-drive crossover for shoppers ready to graduate from mainstream brands to a luxury marque.

Find out how well the QX30 manages that task in our latest Why Buy?

