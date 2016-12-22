2017 CADILLAC ATS-V

– Detroit, Michigan

The small sports-sedan segment follows a pretty well-worn formula: take your entry-luxury car and add a whole bunch more power, grip, and chassis capability. For decades, BMW and Mercedes have owned that class, but for the past few years there’s been a challenger from the U.S. The Cadillac ATS-V, like the larger and more powerful CTS-V, is an all-American take on the sports-sedan model.

Cadillac comes to the table with a strong biturbocharged V6, Magnetic Ride Control suspension, Brembo brakes, Recaro seats, and functional aerodynamics that stick the car to the road even at 189 miles per hour. See how that all works out in the real world as we put the ATS-V through our Why Buy? treatment.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel to see a new Why Buy every week, not to mention tons of other original Motor1 content.