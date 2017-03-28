Novitec doesn't make the body look too wild, but the firm's upgrades provide some handsome improvements.

The Maserati Levante is a hot property for tuners these days, and Germany’s Novitec is now showing its method of sharpening the Italian crossover. The company’s upgrades not only make the CUV look more stylish, but the shop can also push the 3.0-liter biturbo V6’s output, too.

By aftermarket standards, Novitec’s exterior upgrades are fairly subdued. Rather than big scoops, the firm fits carbon fiber pieces of trim that accentuate the stock appearance. The kit includes updated front and rear spoilers, lower sills, and a diffuser. As an extra addition, revisions to the air suspension let the Levante sit almost an inch (25 millimeters) lower.

Maserati Levante by Novitec
Maserati Levante by Novitec


A set of optional 22-inch, split-spoke wheels fill the fenders. They’re available in a silver, matte black, or titanium finish.

The stock Maserati Levante S produces 424 horsepower (316 kilowatts) and 427 pound-feet (579 Newton-meters) of torque, and Novitec’s upgrades from revised engine control unit software take it to 487 hp (363 kW) and 487 lb-ft (660 Nm) of torque. The tweaks lets the crossover accelerate to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 4.8 seconds, whereas the vehicle 5.0 seconds to reach 60 mph (97 kph) from the factory. The improvements also boost the top speed to 169 mph (272 kph) versus 164 mph (264 kph) without them.

Maserati Levante by Novitec
Maserati Levante by Novitec

The company can also tune the two versions of the 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 to 318 hp (237 kW) or 296 hp (221 kW) versus the stock outputs of 247 hp (184 kW) and 271 hp (202 kW), respectively.

If buyers want a better sound, Novitec offers an active exhaust that offers a more aggressive sound at the push of a button.

Tuners need to act fast because rumors indicate Maserati drop its 3.8-liter biturbo V8 into the crossover. If the project comes to market, the model could match the Quatrroporte GTS’ 523 hp (390 kW) and 524 lb-ft (710 Nm) of torque.

Source: Novitec

More News About Tuned Maserati Levantes:

Be part of something big