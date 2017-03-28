Koenigsegg Automotive founder Christian von Koenigsegg is now taking his turn at designing his dream Regera, and the 1,479-horsepower (1,103 kilowatts) hypercar takes inspiration from one of the most accessible sports cars around – the Mazda MX-5 Miata.

On the outside, Koenigsegg’s Regera features blue-tinted carbon and gold leaf trim. The mix of colors plays on the shades in the Swedish flag.

His car also showcases the gold-leaf-finish on the wheels that are a new option for his customers. Employees apply the material by hand before covering it with clear coat.

Inside, Koenigsegg’s design opts for a color mix with personal significance. “The first car he and his then-girlfriend - now wife and Koenigsegg COO, Halldora - owned together was a black NA Mazda Miata with a brown leather interior,” the company wrote on Facebook. Therefore, he picked a combination of milk chocolate and black upholstery for inside the hypercar.

His choices create a very handsome hypercar. It could still never be stealthy among normal traffic, but the dark colors with bright highlights give an understated demeanor to the aggressive styling.

Other Koenigsegg employees have also designed their ideal Regera recently. The company’s sales director came up with a similarly understated combo of Bordeaux red, gold stripes, and bare carbon fiber. In addition, the prototype manager imagined a mix of Battleship Gray, white stripes, and carbon. The company’s head of design is more ostentatious with his choice of Sweet Mandarine orange paint.

The Regera competes with the world’s premiere hypercars. The company estimates that it can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.8 seconds and a top speed over 250 mph (402 kph). Koenigsegg only intends to build 80 of them for roughly 1.89 million each.

Source: Koenigsegg Via: Jalopnik