It was only a few days ago when South Korea’s fourth largest car manufacturer teased its new Rexton under the “Y400” project name and now the large SUV is back in revealing images. The styling doesn’t come as a big surprise taking into account the new generation was previewed last year by the LIV-2 concept. As you can easily see in this photo comparison, the similarities between the two cars are more than obvious.

Even though it’s not able to quite match the pizzazz of the previewing concept, the all-new Rexton does seem to look more upmarket on the outside than its predecessor. It appears SsangYong has also dialed the interior cabin’s quality up a notch and there should be plenty of space for the passengers thanks to the generous wheelbase spanning at 2,865 mm (113 inches).

The company is being coy on the technical details, but at least we do know the next-gen Rexton is going to be 4,850 mm (191 inches) long, 1,920 mm (75 inches) wide, and 1,800 mm (71 inches) tall. It’ll also be lighter than the model before it as a result of making the switch to a new body structure making extensive use of high-strength steel.

Inside, it will have a 9.2-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system set to benefit from both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration. Despite the car’s sheer size, parking it should not be much of a hassle thanks to the optional 3D Around View Monitoring (AVM) system providing a look of the SUV’s surroundings via a multitude of cameras.

As far as the oily bits, the new Rexton will be offered with gasoline and new “clean-burning” diesel engines sending power to the rear wheels or to an optional AWD system.

SsangYong will host the local debut of the “G4 Rexton” on Thursday at the Seoul Motor Show and will kick off deliveries in its domestic market in the first half of the year. The global version is scheduled to arrive in international markets by late 2017.

