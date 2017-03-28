It’s no secret that manufacturers are using fake exhaust pipes these days. Some companies even simulate the sound of bigger and more powerful engines through special flaps in the exhaust system. But what you are about to see is a new level of fakery.

What you are looking at is the sexy Audi SQ5 – a high-performance SUV powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged engine good for 354 horsepower (260 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters). The vehicle has an appealing look with sporty body kit and fat quad exhausts.

But, as a photo that went viral on Reddit shows (click next on the image above), the chrome tips integrated into the rear bumper hide a single pipe on each side pointing towards the road. We are not here to judge, but a car that has more than 350 hp (258 kW) and can reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) definitely deserves a more convincing exhaust system.

In fact, if you take a closer look at the official press photos of the model, it appears that Audi is not even trying to hide the fake exhaust. There are no openings in the area where the chrome tailpipes should be, just black decorative plastic caps.

But looks can be deceiving, as they say. Even with those fake pipes, the SQ5 has quite an impressive sound – solid but not too loud. After all, it’s not a sports car, but an everyday SUV with added power and sporty appearance. Take a look at the two official promo videos below and tell us in the comments section if that is the exhaust note you’d like to hear from your sporty SUV and will it make you forget it has fake chrome exhaust pipes.







Source: Reddit via Carscoops