We don’t need a crystal ball to find out what’s hiding underneath the swirly camouflage taking into account the 2018 RS5 Coupe is now official and we all know Audi’s designs are very predictable. Other than the obvious body style change bringing two rear doors and a longer rear end, the new hot wagon from Ingolstadt will be very similar to the latest high-performance coupe bearing the four-ring logo.

Aside from having a pretty accurate idea of how it’s going to look like both inside and out, we also know what will reside underneath the hood. A newly developed biturbo 2.9-liter V6 engine producing 450 horsepower (331 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque as it’s the case with the aforementioned new RS5 Coupe.

While the horsepower number will match the previous model’s punch, the adoption of turbocharging has boosted torque by 125 lb-ft (170 Nm) over the old naturally aspirated 4.2-liter V8. Not only that, but the driver will get to enjoy the V6’s full power considerably sooner in the rpm range thanks to the turbos. Factor in the weight loss brought by the new platform and the next-gen RS4 Avant is shaping up to be a super wagon. To get an idea of the car’s diet, the latest RS coupe has shaved off about 60 kilograms (132 lbs) after switching to the MLB Evo platform.

In terms of performance, the RS5 Coupe needs 3.9 seconds to get from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph), but with the Avant being slightly heavier, it will likely need a few extra ticks of a seconds to complete the task. Expect something along the lines of 4.1 seconds, which would be 0.6s quicker than the old RS4 Avant. As for top speed, it will once again be electronically capped at 155 mph (250 kph), but Audi will be more than happy to loosen up that limiter if the client will opt for the dynamic package. In the RS5 Coupe, the limiter kicks in at 174 mph (280 kph).

The all-new Audi RS4 Avant is probably set to bow at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, although an online reveal might occur a few weeks sooner.

Photos: CarPix