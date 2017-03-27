Ringbrothers’ Madam V mash-up of a 1948 Cadillac and new ATS-V was one of the stars of the 2016 SEMA Show. Unfortunately, we didn’t get to take too close of a look at it in Las Vegas. The wild custom just entered Jay Leno’s Garage this week, and the denim-clad comedian had unfettered access, including the being able to question the Ringbrothers’ founders – Jim and Mike Ring.

It’s hard to define what this vehicle beyond calling it a Cadillac. The project started with a pair of 1948 Caddys, a 2015 ATS-V, and a 2016 ATS-V. Because of the ATS’ unibody chassis, the builders weren’t able to just lift the body off the modern vehicle and place the old-school example on top. Instead, they tweaked the ATS' underpinnings to the right dimensions, including pushing the front wheels forward 16 inches, and then grafted on the vintage panels. However, even that process required a ton of work like rebuilding many parts in carbon fiber. Despite such extensive modifications, Ringbrothers was able to retain the entire ATS-V 3.6-liter biturbo V6 drivetrain, interior, and even features like the rain-sensing wipers.

The craftsmanship that this company puts into its work is amazing. When the Madam V is on the lift, it looks like something straight out of the factory. There’s not a bolt out of place, and the stock sound deadening is even still in place.

Leno’s drive in Madam V is actually somewhat anticlimactic because it feels so much like an ATS-V, despite the vintage exterior. Plus, the cabin is identical to the existing Caddy. The new owner gets all the style of vehicle from the 40s but can still enjoy all the modern conveniences, including a potent engine.

Source: Jay Leno's Garage