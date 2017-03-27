Soccer star David Beckham is known for more than just his skills on the field and his dashing good looks – he’s also an avid car collector. He’s been spotted in everything from a Rolls-Royce Ghost, to a Cadillac Escalade, to a Jeep Wrangler. But one of his most luxurious former rides, a Ferrari 360 Spider, is heading to auction later this week.

A 2001 example, the car was previously owned by Beckham and has driven just 7,800 miles (12,552 kilometers) since new, meaning it’s in beautiful condition. The exterior wears a handsome Nero black finish, while the cabin is coated in Sabbia light brown leather interior.







Under the hood is the same 3.6-liter V8 that came on the car when new, making it good for 395 horsepower (294 kilowatts) and 276 pound-feet (374 Newton-meters) of torque, and a 0 to 60 mile-per-hour (96 kilometers per hour) sprint of about 4.7 seconds. It’s one of just 8,800 360 Modenas produced worldwide, and one of just 7,565 Spiders.

This example in particular comes with a few added features, like lightweight BBS alloy wheels, wide carbon fiber-backed racing seats, privacy glass, an F1 gearbox, a Challenge rear diffuser, and a Tubi sports exhaust system. Not to mention an extensive Ferrari service history and a famous celebrity butt in the driver's seat, of course.

Brand new a standard 360 Modena would set you back a cool $172,000, plus change. This one is a bit cheaper, even with its ties to Beckham and its like-new quality. The seller, H&H Classics, suggest it could go for anywhere from £85,000 to £95,000 ($106,800 to $119,370) when it crosses the block. It will head to auction in just a few days on March 29, 2017, at the Imperial War Museum in Duxford, U.K.

Source: H&H Classics



