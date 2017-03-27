Hitting the sweet spot between the base Touring version and the hardcore Nismo, the new Track Edition will premiere next month at the 2017 New York Auto Show in U.S. specification. While the entry-level model kicks off from $109,990 MSRP, Nissan wants an extra $18,000 for the third member of the GT-R family and will reward you with some bits and bobs borrowed from the range topper. These include the Nismo front fenders, 20-inch forged aluminum wheels, a carbon fiber rear spoiler, and a Nismo-tuned suspension setup

To sweeten the deal, Nissan will also throw in a bespoke red and black theme inside the cabin where there are going to be body-hugging Recaro seats. Based on the facelifted GT-R, the new Track Edition has an extensive list of standard equipment including an eight-touchscreen for the revamped infotainment featuring support for navigation and mobile apps. The owner can also summon emergency services and even track the car in the unfortunate event it gets stolen. A rearview camera is also included, as are a Bose sound system benefitting from active noise cancellation and a titanium exhaust system.

The 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition uses the same specification of the biturbo 3.8-liter V6 as the Touring model. That means it provides a healthy 565 horsepower and 467 pound-feet of torque channeled to the road through a sequential six-speed, dual-clutch gearbox.

For the whole shebang, the flagship GT-R Nismo can be yours for a cool $174,990 and Nissan will up the power ante to 600 hp, install a more aggressive body, and make other hardware tweaks.

If you’d rather wait for the next generation, the R36 will likely come out before the end of the decade and is expected to employ some form of electrification to slash fuel consumption and boost performance at the same time.

Meanwhile, the GT-R Track Edition will be available for order late this summer from $127,990 MSRP and is going to be a limited production model. It follows the equivalent U.K. version launched in September 2016 from £91,995.

Source: Nissan