Apparently, having nearly $2.0 million is not enough to get you a brand new Koenigsegg. You’ll need one more thing – patience. A lot of patience.

Speaking to Road and Track at the 87th Geneva Motor Show earlier this month, Christian von Koenigsegg, founder and ideologist of the supercar brand, has revealed there’s a four-year waiting list currently. Simply said, if you order a new Koenigsegg right now, you will be getting it by 2021.

“We have a four-year waiting list, and we want to make that shorter, because it's getting tougher and tougher to sell cars with deliveries four or five years later,” Koenigsegg said. “What does the world look like in four-five years, right? It's really getting the order stock out a little bit faster, that's the main focus, so we can get down to maybe 2-2.5 years, because there are so many customers who want to order more cars!”







Some of the reasons why it takes the Swedish company so much time to build customer cars is the fact that it’s now delivering about 100 bespoke V8 engines to its new partner Spyker. Also, work on the company’s camless-engine continues. But Koenigsegg wants to speed up the process of production.

“We aim this year to be at the rate of 25 cars per year. Whether that happens, it's difficult to say exactly because we're ramping up in so many areas. I hope by the end of the year after, we're at 30, at least. Then, we need to set up new buildings and things like that. So, this year - including the Agera RS as we're still building them - between 16-20 cars.”

The situation is nearly the same with the Bugatti Chiron. The French brand is producing no more than five examples of the hypercar each month and has already received more than 250 orders. By doing simple math, it means you will have to wait at least three years to get your Chiron if you order it today.

Source: Road and Track via The Drive