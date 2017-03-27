A mysterious prototype of a large sedan has been snapped by our photographers while performing cold winter tests on a frozen lake in Sweden. While it carries many design clues from older models of Rolls-Royce and Bentley, it has nothing to do with the two British brands.

According to different sources, this is a mule for the next generation presidential limousine for Russia. Interestingly, the so-called Kortezh (Russian for cortege) won’t be available only to Vladimir Putin and other high-profile statesmen, but will also be sold to any customer in Russia that can afford it.

Four different body styles are planned – a limousine, an SUV, a minivan, and a sedan. The smaller three-box vehicle is the one caught by our spies and depicted in the attached gallery.







Russian sources, including Moscow Times, report the vehicle will enter production phase relatively soon, as first deliveries are expected before the end of the year. A total of 5,000 units from all variants will be manufactured with the final numbers rolling off the assembly lines in 2020.

Previously leaked patent images of the car revealed it will feature a retro-inspired design with short front and long rear overhangs. In October 2014 it was reported the vehicle is being developed in cooperation between the Moscow-based Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Institute and Porsche.

Word on the street says the engine of the limousine could be a turbocharged V12 and a previous report suggested it would be a 6.0-liter motor with roughly 800 horsepower (596 kilowatts). Take this information with a grain of salt considering these are only speculations and there’s no official confirmation from both sides.

