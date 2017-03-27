British low-volume brand Zenos Cars is rising from its own ashes only a couple of months after the company’s announcement to close up shop. Autocar is reporting a consortium led by AC Cars has acquired the niche automaker (and its 10-car inventory) for an undisclosed amount of money. Alan Lubinsky, owner of AC Cars, told the British magazine a name change to “AC Zenos” for the newly acquired marque will likely take place in the near future to better reflect the ownership.

While initially Zenos’ Norfolk facility will be kept operational, the situation might change in the future as the company will definitely want to lower production costs. Lubinsky admitted one of the main problems Zenos Cars had to face was “the cars cost too much to build.”

There is a distinct possibility future Zenos models could be assembled in South Africa where AC Cars is producing the revived Cobra 378. The new owners are looking into ways to achieve economies of scales by sharing some of the components between cars of the two brands, including engines and other bits and bobs like wipers and windscreens.

You might also like: The Zenos E10 S is the Antidote for Autonomy: First Drive

In the following weeks, the people in charge of the company will analyze the prospects of refreshing Zenos’ lineup by adding new models, including a coupe. Lubinsky said the E10 will serve as foundation for the new-era Zenos under AC Cobra ownership.

Pictured here is the company’s most radical car, the E10 R, equipped with a turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine pushing out 350 horsepower (261 kilowatts) and 475 Newton-meters (350 pound-feet) of torque. Tipping the scales at a mere 700 kilograms (1,543 pounds), the E10 R catapults itself to 60 mph (96 kph) in just three seconds. It’s currently listed on the firm’s official website with a price tag of £39,995 (about $50,100 / €46,200).

Source: Autocar