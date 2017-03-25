With plenty of posh superminis out there available in a tremendous amount of highly customized versions, it’s getting more difficult for an automaker to stand out from the crowd. PSA’s premium marque DS Automobiles is attempting to lure in more buyers by giving the DS 3 hatchback a limited-run special edition that takes inspiration from the latest trends in the glamorous world of fashion.

Capped at only 200 units in United Kingdom, the DS 3 Inès de la Fressange Paris comes with a matching bag, but that’s not what makes it special. For “an ultimate touch of elegance,” the upmarket B-segment model has received a “Léon” fawn (a baby deer) pad-printed on the dashboard and also applied onto the key fob. If you’re wondering what’s up with that, it represents the official logo of the Inès de la Fressange Paris House.

You might also like: DS 3 production passes the 400,000 mark

The two-tone DS 3 has a predominantly Ink Blue body paint with an Opal White roof and an “Inès Red” finish for the side mirror caps and the wheel centers to enable a contrasting effect. Inside the cabin, the hatchback comes with a fancy Granit Blue grained leather upholstery and adopts an airmail theme for the floor mats and the headrests.

As one would expect from a special edition model from DS, the Inès de la Fressange Paris comes packed with a generous amount of standard kit. It’s actually based on the range-topping Elegance trim level and has numerous goodies including LED headlights, satellite navigation, automatic headlights and wipers, along with electric and heated mirrors, and a front arm rest. Buyers are also rewarded with DS’ latest infotainment system providing Apple CarPlay integration as well as support for DAB digital radio.

In U.K., the très chic city car is available in PureTech 110 manual and automatic flavors or you can have it in the manual-only BlueHDi Diesel 100 specification. Pricing kicks off at £20,310 (about $25,300) and DS says car will be in showrooms in May.

Source: DS Automobiles