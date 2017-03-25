DS AUTOMOBILES AND FRENCH FASHION ICON INÈS DE LA FRESSANGE JOIN-UP TO LAUNCH NEW DS 3 LIMITED EDITION
DS Automobiles introduces its latest Limited Edition model; the new DS 3 Inès de la Fressange, being launched as part of the French marque’s spring / summer collection. This exclusive model has a distinctive appearance and high-specification and comes with a ‘Voyageur’ bag, designed by Inès de la Fressange Paris, bringing together two iconic Parisian brands synonymous with French luxury. To enhance its rarity, only 200 of the distinctive models will be available in the UK.
DS 3 Inès de la Fressange Limited Edition is available in the UK from May and continues the Brand’s tradition of creating vehicles applauded for their styling and individuality.
"We aim to offer bespoke models and cultivate rarity so that each customer finds in their DS vehicle a touch that resembles them. Our Limited Edition models enhance our range of exceptional products, so finding two identical models is quite the challenge!" Yves Bonnefont, Brand Director DS Automobiles
Taking inspiration from the latest fashion trends, DS 3 Inès de la Fressange is instantly recognisable through its refined colour palette and unique finishes inside and out. With Ink Blue body paint and an Opal White roof, DS 3 Inès de la Fressange stands out with the ‘Inès Red’ colour on the door mirror housings and the wheel centres. Eminently refined, the model is adorned with an ‘airmail’ livery design on the rear window pillars, featuring a distinctive look in blue, white and red striped borders echoing the overall colour scheme. The exceptional level of standard equipment and refinement are a given with DS 3.
Inside, this is conveyed by sumptuous Granit Blue grained leather upholstery, while the shape of the protective mats and the headrest covers also feature the ‘airmail’ design and the dashboard insert is coloured in ‘Inès Red’. In an ultimate touch of elegance, the signature badge of the Inès de la Fressange Paris House, the ‘Léon’ fawn (a baby deer), is pad-printed on the dashboard.
Stunning looks are not all this Limited Edition has to offer, the car is brimming with the latest technologies. Comprehensive equipment includes key features like DS LED Vision, Mirror Screen with Apple Car Play® and Mirror Link™, DAB digital radio, satellite navigation, and Convenience Pack - which includes automatic lights and windscreen wipers, electrically heated and folding door mirrors, front arm rest and auto-dimming electrochromatic rear view mirror.
DS 3 Inès de la Fressange Limited Edition is available with three engine/transmission choices: PureTech 110 S&S (Stop&Start) with manual gearbox or EAT6 (Efficient Automatic Transmission with 6-speeds) or BlueHDi Diesel 100 S&S manual.
DS 3 Inès de la Fressange limited edition has bespoke badging inside and out, and includes specific features over and above the top of the range Elegance trim level.
Exterior Style
- Ink Blue Body Colour with Opal White roof colour
- 17 inch ‘Aphrodite’ black diamond-cut alloy wheels
- ‘Inès Red’ exterior door mirrors and wheels centre caps
Exterior
- ‘Inès de la Fressange’ badging
- Exclusive tri-colour (blue, white and red) decals surrounding the lower rear window edge
- ‘Inès Red’ coloured remote control plip
Lighting and Visibility
- DS LED Vision – Xenon headlights
- Electrically heated and folding door mirrors
- Auto-dimming electrochromatic rear view mirror
In-Car Entertainment:
- DAB digital radio and satellite navigation
Comfort and Convenience
- Automatic lights and windscreen wipers
Interior Features
- Inès de la Fressange leather ‘Voyageur’ bag – designed to match the exclusive Granit Blue interior
- Granit Blue leather upholstery
- ‘Inès Red’ coloured dashboard with Inès de la Fressange ‘Léon’ fawn (a baby deer) badging
- Inès de la Fressange badge carpet mats
- Embossed headrest cover
- Leather steering wheel and gear knob
- Front armrest
Prices
|
DS 3 INÈS DE LA FRESSANGE Limited Edition models:
|
ON THE ROAD PRICE*
|
PureTech 110 S&S manual
|
£20,310
|
PureTech 110 S&S EAT6 auto
|
£21,830
|
BlueHDi 100 S&S manual
|
£20,890
* On-the-road pricing includes VED from 1 April 2017
The first of 200 DS 3 Inès de la Fressange Limited Edition models arrive in DS Stores and DS Salons from May 2017.