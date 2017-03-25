Following the Geneva Motor Show, the season of motor shows continues with the Belgrade Motor Show, opening its doors for the public today, the Seoul Motor Show, and, of course, the New York International Auto Show in April. May will bring fans to London, where the London Motor Show, arguably Britain’s largest auto show, will take place from May 4 to May 7.

In addition to the many automotive manufacturers, the UK shows will be visited by Japanese tuners from Liberty Walk. The company will showcase its stunning McLaren 650S for the first time in the United Kingdom following the car’s premiere in Geneva.

The supercar comes with many aerodynamic improvements, now considered a trademarked work for Liberty Walk. These include a new front bumper, a side diffuser, a rear bumper, a massive elevated rear wing, and a wide fender. The body is finished in distinctive yellow paint with contrasting green stripes.







“We are delighted to welcome Liberty Walk and can’t wait to see the McLaren 650S in Battersea Park in all its glory,” Alec Mumford, Chairman of the London Motor Show, comments. “These guys really know how to add drama to an already dramatic car, and they certainly have enough in their armory to be a star of the show.”

Some of the other exhibitors in London will be Rolls-Royce, Ferrari, BMW, Porsche, Lamborghini, Alfa Romeo, Tesla, MG, Skoda, Aston Martin, Bentley, Can-Am, Dodge, and even Chevrolet. The event is promoted by Tiff Needell, Jodie Kidd, and former Stig Ben Collins, who are official ambassadors of the show.

Source: London Motor Show