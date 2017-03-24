Motorsport Network, the owner of Motorsport.com, Autosport.com and Motorsport.tv is pleased to announce the over the air broadcast premiere of the first original program produced by the new television network.

‘Sidetracked with Derek D’ will debut on Saturday on Motorsport.tv and television networks in the United States and United Kingdom.

The exclusive Motorsport.tv show will be directed by Emmy and Telly award-winning producer Robert Lyon and highlight what happens on and off the track at races throughout the year.

“We are excited to have Derek D on board as the host for Sidetracked on Motorsport.tv,” said Lyon. “His on-screen comedy antics combined with his knowledge of motor racing will provide hours of entertainment for our viewers in 2017.”

For the first episode Derek D, who previously hosted the hit show Fast Lane Daily, conducts interviews, interacts with fans and takes in depth look at the teams and drivers participating the 65th running of the Sebring 12 Hours.

The debut show will air Saturday at 14:15 GMT on Sky and Virgin Media for UK viewers and 15:20 ET on YIP TV and Sling subscribers in the US. It will also be available on Motorsport.tv’s internet TV service.

“Sidetracked with Derek D is the first of several original programs produced by Motorsport.tv for the network,” said Gilbert Roy, Vice President of Programming. “Our strategy is to produce and launch original programming incrementally throughout the year and beyond to our viewers.”

For more information on how to subscribe to the new motorsports oriented network, visit Motorsport.tv.