First drive of a release candidate version of Model 3 pic.twitter.com/zcs6j1YRa4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2017

Just moments ago, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to post a very brief video of a test drive in a release candidate Model 3. The grainy video doesn't provide us with a very clear look at the Model 3, but we can see some Autopilot hardware on the car, as well as what appears to be some slight front-end tweaking.

We're certain the low-res video was posted as such on purpose. It's more a tease than a reveal of any sort, but it does at least confirm that these release candidate Model 3s are out there and that at least this one is capable of being driven. We expect the finished Model 3 to be revealed in early June. It was just a week or so ago when we first learned that Model 3 release candidates were being built. Around that same time, or perhaps even a bit before, a video of a Model 3 was captured and posted by the Unplugged Performance team. Tesla says that the Model 3 will enter production this July, with bulk deliveries set for later this year.

Source: Elon Musk on Twitter