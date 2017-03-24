The Honda Civic Type R is one of the most anticipated hot hatches arriving in 2017, and a new video gives us a brief chance to hear its raspy growl. We can’t wait to get an earful of the noise from behind the wheel. McLaren-Honda Formula One driver Stoffel Vandoorne has already had the pleasure of experiencing the Type R’s sound because he was the first person to publicly drive one in Australia.

The Civic Type R goes on sale in Australia in the fourth quarter of 2017, but potential customers in the United States have a much shorter wait. Honda is giving the hot hatch its debut in the United States at the New York Auto Show in April, and sales should begin sometime in the late spring.

American buyers will only be able to get the Type R in fully loaded Touring spec, and it’ll cost around $35,000. The hot hatch will come loaded with equipment, including a seven-inch infotainment system with navigation and full LED headlights. Under the hood, a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder in the U.S. will produce 306 horsepower (228 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton meters) of torque that will route through a six-speed manual to a limited-slip differential at the front wheels. The gearbox will even rev match by itself. Brembo supplies the brakes, including 13.8-inch rotors in front and 12-inch units in the rear.







If you’d prefer a vehicle that’s a little less rowdy than the Type R, then the Civic Si is also on the way sometime in 2017. It uses a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder that should make in excess of 200 hp. Honda will only offer this trim on the sedan and coupe bodies, and the Type R will be exclusive to the hatchback. Spy shots indicate that the production version looks a lot like the concept from last year’s Los Angeles Auto Show.

Source: Honda, Honda Australia