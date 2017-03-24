It was only last week when Audi’s go-faster division announced plans for six RS models scheduled to come out by late 2018 and now more details have been revealed about the new products. In an interview with Car & Driver, Audi Sport’s chief Stephan Winkelmann recognized “a CUV shift is due; we are working on it, and you will see it coming.” In other words, the ex-Lamborghini boss acknowledged some of the Q-badged models are next in line to spawn range-topping RS models.

The identity of the SUVs was not disclosed, but it’s not that hard to figure some of them out, especially since two years ago Audi admitted RS Q5 and RS Q7 models would make sense. In addition, it was only at the beginning of the month when the Q8 Sport Concept pictured here made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show, thus hinting at the possibility of an RS version of the yet unreleased flagship SUV.

Although technical specifications are not available at this point regarding these new RS SUVs, we do know for sure from Stephan Winkelmann all of the models are going to have a gasoline engine. Why? Because, the head honcho at Audi Sport believes a “diesel will never be the priority” whenever making an investment in a truly global model.

If an RS Q5 is indeed coming, it will likely make use of the biturbo 2.9-liter V6 engine powering the new RS5 Coupe where it churns 450 hp (336 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. As for the RS Q7 and RS Q8 duo, these will likely share a biturbo 4.0-liter V8 adapted from the next-gen Porsche Cayenne Turbo S and the forthcoming Lamborghini Urus.

Besides SUVs, the RS family will be updated until the end of next year with the launch of the RS4 Avant and the RS5 Cabrio. In addition, a first-ever RS5 Sportback is also believed to be in the offing.

