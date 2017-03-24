It may seem almost camo-free at a first glance, but look closer and you’ll notice this blue Continental GT prototype had an extra layer of disguise on both of its front and rear fenders. The bottom section of the hood along with the front bumper were also covered by a body-colored piece of fabric, while at the back a similar type of camo was applied on the bumper to mask its real design.

Thankfully, the clear tape slapped onto the headlights and taillights by Bentley can’t hide the graphics of the coupe’s lighting clusters, which appear to be derived from those of the stunning EXP 10 Speed 6 Concept.

A quick check of the prototype’s license plate with U.K.’s Driver Vehicle and Licensing Agency (DVLA) reveals the car was rocking an engine that had a displacement of 5998 cc. That means it actually had the old biturbo W12 6.0-liter version powering the outgoing model rather than the new one inside the Bentayga.

We know that because the new-gen powertrain has a capacity of 5950 cc in the plush SUV and will soon find its way in the engine bay of the all-new Audi A8 as well as the next Flying Spur recently spotted hiding underneath a Panamera. The same mill was also due to power the next-gen Volkswagen Phaeton, but the model has been pushed back until the end of the decade and it actually might go all-electric.

Getting back to the Conti GT at hand, it’s going to be an all-new model taking into account it will switch to the MSB platform shared with the latest Porsche Panamera. That will bring a more than welcome weight loss considering the range-topping Supersports version weighs a hefty 6,063 pounds (2,750 kilograms) in coupe form and a massive 6,393 pounds (2.9 tons!) in convertible guise.

Bentley is expected to introduce the new W12-powered Continental GT at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September and after that come out with a hybrid V6 version and then the V8 model.

Photos: CarPix