The new Ford Fiesta might be the talk of the town nowadays in terms of superminis, but let’s keep in mind Citroën has the new and rather lovely C3 on sale for people willing to stand out. The PSA marque’s latest designs are certainly not for everyone, but we have to give credit where it’s due. Only very few automakers out there have the courage to come out with such funky and polarizing designs. The new C3 is a prime example of thinking outside the box and it’s going to be followed shortly by its crossover counterpart, the Aircross.

Previewed earlier this year by the C-Aircross Concept, the new C3 Aircross has gained conventional door handles and a B-pillar in this speculative render attempting to see into the future of the production model. Gone are the cameras as instead the B-segment crossover now has regular side mirrors and has also gone through some other minor changes like the standard black plastic cladding to make it production-ready.

The exterior styling will have many traits in common with the C3 Aircross’ bigger brother, the C4 Cactus, combined with the interior cabin largely sourced from the supermini. When it will arrive, the new pint-sized model will signal the C3 Picasso’s switch from an MPV body style to a crossover shape in a bid to capitalize on the increased demand for high-riding cars to the detriment of people carriers.

It will be interesting to see whether the road-going model will retain the “Picasso” nameplate or it’s going to be replaced instead with the “Aircross” suffix to better mark the model’s transformation. It might happen taking into account the concept’s moniker. Bear in mind the company with the double chevron logo already has a C3 Aircross, but it’s only available in Latin America.

Expect Citroën to take the wraps off the eccentric crossover in the following months, with sales to begin before the end of 2017. Engines, gearboxes, and most of the bits and bobs — Airbumps included — will be taken from the C3 supermini.

Render: OmniAuto.it