Lexus is a relatively new car manufacturer taking into account it has been around since 1989 when Toyota inaugurated its premium brand initially for United States. Since then, the luxury automaker has been introduced in more than 70 countries all over the world and it’s now ready for India where upon launch only three models are going to be available.

The RX 450h, ES 300h, and LX 450d are going to be available at “guest experience centers” based in New Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, and Bangalore. Further down the line, aftersales service facilities are also going to be inaugurated in Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kochi.

At the end of its swanky launch event in India, Lexus also briefly showed its all-new 2018 LS range topper scheduled to arrive in the world’s second most populous country next year. The company isn’t providing details about the LS version destined to be sold in India, but it does say it’s going to focus on hybrid vehicles for the local market. It likely means the thrifty LS 500h will be available in India from next year with a combined output of 354 horsepower (264 kilowatts) coming from a 3.5-liter V6 teamed up with a pair of electric motors.

Detailing the company’s strategy for the newly entered market, Lexus India Senior Vice President, Akitoshi Takemura, said the following:

“How India experiences luxury is evolving with its affluence. Lexus will be providing the Indian consumer with an amazing experience through our vehicles, our service and through any interaction with our brand.”

Indian customers eager to buy a Lexus will also have a 24/7 guest call center at their disposal for any inquires about their prized possessions. While at first all cars are going to be imported from Japan, Autocar is reporting there are plans for a factory in Bengaluru to handle assembly of some models, such as the ES 300h.

Source: Lexus