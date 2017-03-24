SsangYong’s designs have never been what you would call attractive, but it seems things are looking up for the next-generation Rexton teased here under the “Y400” project name. Previewed at the 2016 Paris Motor Show by the LIV-2 concept pictured below, the new large SUV will serve as the company’s flagship model following its debut at home in South Korea next Thursday at the Seoul Motor Show.

The model’s improved styling might have something to do with the fact that parent company Mahindra & Mahindra acquired Pininfarina back in late 2015 for $28 million. It’s not known at this point whether the famous Italian design house had any input in the SUV’s styling, but we like what we are seeing so far on the outside. As for the cabin, it’s pretty much straightforward and won’t wow you with its appearance, but it does cater a certain segment of the market looking for a no-frills design with an emphasis on functionality.

SsangYong has also released some preliminary technical specifications by announcing the Rexton’s size: 4,850 mm (191 inches) long, 1,920 mm (75 inches) wide, 1,800 mm (71 inches) tall, and with a generous wheelbase stretching at 2,865 mm (113 inches). Underneath the hood are going to be gasoline and new “clean-burning diesel” engines sending power to the rear wheels or to an all-wheel-drive layout.

Check out the LIV-2 concept: Ssangyong LIV-2 SUV Paris concept revealed showing new design language

The South Korean automaker mentions the new large SUV is the first production car in the world to feature a Quad-Frame body structure using 1.5Gpa giga-steel. In addition, it’s going to boast improved body strength and a lower weight compared to its predecessor by making use of advanced high strength steel for 63 percent of its construction.

Sales of the all-new Rexton are slated to kick off in its domestic market in the first half of 2017, with global markets to follow before the end of the year.

Source: SsangYong