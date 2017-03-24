Bentley is at it again. The Flying Spur is a massive machine of exquisite extravagance, so hiding one in plain sight takes more than a few strategically placed tree limbs. The last time we saw a gigapixel image from Bentley, there was a beautiful panorama of the Golden Gate bridge with an extended wheelbase Mulsanne hiding in the middle. This time, you have to find a Flying Spur on the streets of Dubai, which is rather ironic considering Dubai is the one city in the world where such vehicles are fairly common.

This is a brilliant way to showcase a car, but don’t expect Motor1 landscape photos of fleet vehicles anytime soon. According to Bentley, capturing this photo was a labor-intensive process that involved suspending a camera 866 feet up Dubai’s Cayan Tower – one of the tallest buildings in the city. It took 48 hours and 1,825 frames to complete, with an additional 18 hours added in just for downloading.

The photo is comprised of 57.7 billion pixels, which is over 4 billion more than the Golden Gate shot. With that kind of resolution, you can go from Dubai’s full skyline to a crystal-clear shot of Bentley's crest on the Flying Spur’s hood. As with the Mulsanne photo, the pixels were stitched and light levels balanced to create the incredible detail up close.

Choosing Dubai for such an image is almost certainly no coincidence. The City of Gold is awash with supercars, hypercars, and no shortage of buyers willing to plunk down six-figure sums on a whim – sort-of like you might get after seeing a spectacular photo of your home city that cleverly contains a detailed 200 mile-per-hour W12 super-sedan, hidden in the middle of it all.

Well played on all accounts, Bentley.

Source: Bentley