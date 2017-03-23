At this year’s Techno Classica motoring event in Germany, Mercedes-Benz will have 11 of it finest classic cars on display for crowds to fawn over, under the banner "Sportiness is in our genes." The 11 vehicles will span over 110 years of the brand's history, and include the iconic 300 SL Roadster – which just the other day turned 60 – among others.

The oldest, and likely rarest vehicle on display will be the 40-horsepower (29-kilowatt) Mercedes-Simplex. It was originally introduced in 1903, and lays claim to being the "first modern car," according to Mercedes. In its heyday it dominated racing events on the French Riviera around Nice, and is the oldest preserved vehicle to wear a Mercedes badge.







Other iconic classics of the same era like the supercharged Model S sports car and eight-cylinder 540 K Streamliner will also be on display. Even the stunningly beautiful 300 SLR – also known as the Uhlenhaut Coupe – will take center stage. The closed coupe variant of the iconic racing car made its original debut in 1955, and though it never went into production, it's still a beautiful concept nonetheless.

More modern examples of Mercedes history like the 1975 230.6, the 1982 230 E, and the 1987 300 SL will also be in attendance, as well as a 1991 300 SL, and a 2013 SLS AMG Coupe. Even a Unimog will be there. "Classic motor cars combine engineering and cultural history to form an exciting whole," says Mercedes in a press release.

The 29th annual Techno Classica will take place at the Messe Essen exhibition center in Germany from April 5 to 9, 2017. More than 1,250 exhibitors will be an attendance with more than 2,500 vehicles on display and available for purchase.

Source: Mercedes-Benz



