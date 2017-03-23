Even though the Ferrari 812 Superfast now occupies its spot in the Prancing Horse’s lineup, the F12berlinetta remains an incredibly impressive grand tourer with a potent 730 horsepower (544 kilowatts) from a 6.3-liter V12. The coupe’s combination of performance, price, and rarity gives it an air of exclusivity on any road. Now, an owner has handed one off to Carlex Design for a transformation into an even more special machine.

This F12berlinetta has a vibrant banana yellow exterior, and Carlex Design brings the bright color into bits of the cabin. The eye-catching shade highlights the seat inserts, piping, trim, stitching, and even inside the HVAC vents. A mix of black Alcantara and perforated leather upholster the interior. Carbon Optic-effect leather covers portions of the door panels. Pieces of carbon fiber also offer a little more visual texture inside.







Modifications like the ones from Carlex Design is probably an economical way for this owner to keep his or her F12berlinetta fresh instead of going out and ordering an 812 Superfast. These cabin updates are surely expensive (Carlex doesn’t discuss the price) but probably not anywhere near the price of a new Ferrari.

The 812 Superfast takes the F12berlinetta, specifically the limited-edition F12tdf variant, and makes everything a little better. The design now takes stronger cues from the 365 GTB/4 Daytona, too. The V12 grows to 6.5 liters of displacement and now produces 789 horsepower (588 kilowatts) and 530 pound-feet (718 Newton-meters) of torque. The new coupe needs 2.9 seconds for reaching 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour), and it can reach a top speed of over 211 mph (340 kph). In comparison, the standard F12berlinetta requires 3.1 seconds to reach 62 mph and a 211-mph maximum velocity.







Ferrari also installs its latest drivetrain tech on the 812 Superfast. For example, the latest generation of the firm’s rear-wheel steering system should sharpen handling. This is also the first Prancing Horse ever to use electric power steering.

Source: Carlex Design