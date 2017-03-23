Values for the Ferrari LaFerrari have shot upwards in recent years. After going for 1.3 million euros about ($1.4 million at current rates) when new, examples on today’s used market can sell for three times that much or even more. So while just shy of $4 million might sound a bit rich for a used example, this titanium silver at Ferrari of Houston might actually be a bargain.

The dealer keeps the details online scant about this Ferrari, but there are just 400 miles on the odometer. Otherwise, the photos answer the rest of our questions. As a buyer would expect from a low-mileage hypercar from the Prancing Horse, the vehicle is in pristine condition. The light silver exterior has hints of blue in the color, and the shade is a welcome alternative to the usual red. The tint also accentuates the coupe’s curves.

Inside, there is a mix of black (Nero as Ferrari calls it) finishes for the leather and Alcantara upholstery. The color might make the cabin too dark for some tastes, but the shade fits very well with the carbon fiber trim.

Production of the LaFerrari is now over, but the hypercar still offers world-class performance. A 6.3-liter V12 with hybrid assistance provide a combined output of 949 horsepower and 663 pound-feet of torque. The official specs claim the hypercar reaches 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in less than three seconds and a top speed above 218 mph (350 kph).

Late in 2016, Ferrari built a final, extra unit of the LaFerrari and auctioned the car to fund repairing damage from central Italy’s major earthquake last year. The model brought an astounding $7 million – a new record.

Even less special LaFerrari’s go for big money today, too. For example, a matte black example went for $4.7 million at Mecum’s auction during Monterey Car Week. It was just one of three that Ferrari made in that color, and there were only 211 miles (339 kilometers) on the odometer.

Source Ferrari of Houston, GT Spirit