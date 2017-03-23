McLaren’s forthcoming "Hyper-GT" project will arrive in 2019. It will be just the second bespoke project from McLaren, and will reportedly be just one of many in a long line of proposed Special Operations (MSO) builds. According to the company, it wants to build "two to three" bespoke one-off cars per year.

In an interview with Autocar, MSO boss Ansar Ali says that he wants to give customers the chance to work together with the company in developing their own one offs. Whether these cars will debut to the general public is up to them. With a more solid foundation in place, the company now has the ability to create bespoke models in as little as 18 months, depending on how they're spec'd.

But even with more bespoke projects in the works, Ali says that it won’t take away from the core McLaren business. "They are a useful test bed for new materials and tech and present an R&D opportunity."







The Hyper-GT supercar will follow the 12C-based X-1 that was introduced back in 2012. The Hyper-GT will be limited to just 106 examples word wide – the same volume as the McLaren F1 – with all units already having been accounted for. Rumors suggest it could have a 4.0-liter hybrid V8 with more than 900 horsepower (671 kilowatts) and a top speed of well over 200 miles per hour (321 kilometers per hour).

Like the F1, the Hyper-GT will have a three-seat layout with a central driving position. It will be the most powerful and most aerodynamic road-going McLaren ever built, says the company. McLaren boss Mike Flewitt says it will provide "high levels of performance and driver engagement."

Source: Autocar



