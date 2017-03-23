Forgot hot hatches, this thing is practically steaming.

Fiat’s engineers probably never considered the 500 Abarth making 405 horsepower (320 kilowatts), but the extensive tuning program Germany’s Pogea Racing has proved that the outlandish idea could work with a vehicle the company calls the Ares. A carbon fiber widebody kit is a fitting aesthetic symbol that this hot hatch is now boiling over. 

Pogea sticks with a 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder for the Area, but the list of modifications for the engine to make 405 hp and 328 pound-feet (445 Newton-meters) mean that there aren’t many stock components left. The firm fits components like forged pistons, a bigger turbo, a new camshaft, reinforced valve springs, higher flow fuel injectors, and parts for improved cooling. A reinforced five-speed manual transmission housing, revised clutch, and aluminum flywheel make sure that the gearbox can take so much extra grunt. 

“In order to realize this project, hardly a screw remained untouched over the 4 years of development,” company founder Eduard Pogea said in the Ares’ announcement.

According to Pogea, the Ares reaches 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 4.1 seconds. Issues with the front wheels slipping prevent it from being even quicker. The firm estimates the hot hatch’s top speed at 179 miles per hour (288 kilometers per hour).

The 500 Abarth’s body receives a similar overhaul. Pogea has carbon fiber parts that replace the bumpers, fenders, hood, mirror caps, and roof spoiler. After the extensive modifications, the hot hatch is 1.9 inches (48 millimeters) wider than stock. For this show car, the company paints the vehicle in gray paint from the Lamborghini Reventon. The tuner also fits six-piston brake calipers and a KW Clubsport suspension.

Inside, Pogea matches the hardcore mechanicals with an equally aggressive cabin. Occupants sit in leather-upholstered sport seats with vibrant red trim. A Pioneer infotainment system with Apple CarPlay support replaces the stock unit.

Pogea is building only five examples of the Ares, and finished examples sell for 58,500 euros ($63,054). Just the engine upgrades without the bodykit costs 21,000 euros ($22,640). The revised exterior parts are also available separately, including in plastic instead of carbon fiber.

Source: Pogea Racing

