2016 was the most successful year ever in Porsche’s history after the company based in Stuttgart managed to deliver a total of 237,778 cars, up by six percent compared to 2015. Considering Porsche makes a net profit of $17,250 per vehicle, it means the company that gave us the Nine Eleven is a veritable cash cow for the Volkswagen Group.

Speaking of the 911, Porsche AG will reward about 21,000 employees for their hard work with a massive bonus of €9,111 (about $9,830). You can imagine the sum was not chosen randomly as it’s obviously a nod to the brand’s iconic model pictured here in the sought-after R specification. The hefty bonus is split into two components: €8,411 ($9,075) will be going directly into the employees’ bank accounts while the remaining €700 ($755) will be paid as contribution to the Porsche VarioRente pension scheme or to individual pension schemes.

The €9,111 incentive beats the ones from 2016 and 2015 when Porsche handed out bonuses of €8,911 and €8,600, respectively. At the same time, it’s also the biggest ever to be received not just by a Porsche AG employee, but by any regular worker within the large Volkswagen Group. It’s important to mention the bounty won’t be exactly the same for all as the sum is going to be adjusted based on the working hours and the length of service at the automaker of each employee.

Porsche is proud to announce its revenue increased by four percent over the previous year to €22.3 billion ($24B), while the operating result rose by 14 percent to €3.9B ($4.2B). 2017 is already shaping up to be a great year as well taking into account the Panamera Sport Turismo is now available and in the following months the all-new Cayenne is going to be introduced. In addition, the hardcore 911 GT2 might join the family as well before the year’s end.

Source: Porsche