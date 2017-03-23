Before Nissan introduced the R34 GT-R, the R32 was the peak of Nissan Skyline performance. A 280-horsepower (208-kilowatt) biturbo inline six paired with all-wheel drive allowed it to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just about 5.5 seconds, and continue on to a top speed of 155 mph (249 kmh). If that sounds enticing, you could have all that performance in your driveway for the right price.

As part of the Auctions America Ft. Lauderdale sale at the end of the month, a pristine 1989 Nissan Skyline R32 will cross the auction block. The odometer reads just over 56,000 original miles (90,123 kilometers), and apart from an aftermarket Nismo exhaust system, everything on the car is bone stock.







The exterior wears its original Gunmetal Grey finish, and matching five-spoke wheels. The interior is simple – like most sports cars of the era – but nonetheless beautiful; it wears grey vinyl on the dash with grey cloth seats to match, with an offsetting black steering wheel and gauge cluster. The original five-speed manual gearbox also remains.

This particular example is a rare right-hand drive export straight from Japan. The power windows and sideview mirrors are still in working condition, as is the air conditioning and radio. It even has a cassette player. It comes with all of its original documentation, including a full service log that notes a recent mechanical service that included a new clutch and all-new fluids.

It’s a stunning example of classic Japanese motoring, and it’s heading to auction beginning on March 31, 2017 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Early estimates suggest it could go for anywhere between $35,000 to $45,000 when it crosses the block.

Source: Auctions America



