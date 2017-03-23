March 23, 2017, Miami, Fl. – Motorsport Network, the owner of Motorsport.com and Autosport.com, today confirmed it will supplement its recent launch of Motor1.com SPAIN with a content partnership across motoring and motorsport with Marc Gené, the veteran of a distinguished Formula One and sports car racing career.

Gené, who holds an official test driver status with Scuderia Ferrari Formula One team, will provide exclusive content to the Spanish editions of Motor1.com and Motorsport.com. Uniquely, the Catalonian racer will provide an informed perspective on motorsport and will also contribute to Motor1.com’s automotive content, bringing his Formula One and sports car experience to road car tests and reviews.

As a columnist for Motorsport.com, Gené will bring insight gained from his 36 Formula One starts and his extensive sports car experience with Audi Sport Team Joest, Peugeot and Nissan to the world’s largest motorsport website. Marc will provide incisive commentary on the forthcoming Formula One season and other highlights of the 2017 motorsport calendar, starting this week in the lead up to the Australian GP.

Marc, who currently works for the Ferrari Corse Clienti programme, said, “It is a real pleasure to work with the Motorsport Network Spain. As an avid car enthusiast and racer alike, this role with Motorsport Network allows me to harness my enthusiasm and hopefully bring a behind-the-wheel perspective to audiences at Motorsport.com and Motor1.com.”

For Motor1.com, Marc will join the road car test team to provide expert video reviews and tests of new car launches.

Francisco Fernández, Publisher of Motor1.com SPAIN said, “We’re delighted to have Marc provide Motor1.com and Motorsport.com readers insights that only a competitor and an experienced auto enthusiast can. Marc’s contributions will enhance our already superb coverage and take it to the next level. We look forward to forging a great content partnership together.

The agreement with Marc Gené is part of a distinct content strategy aimed at providing audiences with differentiated content.

Senior Vice-President of Business Development, Gustavo Roche, explained, “We now have Motor1.com in eight languages across three continents and we will be adding more throughout the year,” said Roche. “Our expansion will continue to be built on exclusive content agreements such as this one announced today with Marc that underline our commitment to our audiences.”

About Motorsport Network

Motorsport Network connects hundreds of millions of people who love motorsport and cars. Our technology and distinct brands distinguish our unique content and services to help us engage motorsport and auto fans in 17 languages. We connect this universe with television, digital content, live events, e-commerce, gaming and social networking to unify people with a passion for all things automotive. As a global digital media company, we are your gateway to the world of motorsport and cars.